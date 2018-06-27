

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It will be a hot and humid Canada’s 151st birthday party in Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, warning of an “extreme heat event” for the Canada Day long weekend.

Ottawa and eastern Ontario could receive 20-to-40 mm of rain today and tonight as heavy thunderstorms rumble through the region.

A statement from the weather agency says a "persistent southwest flow is then forecast to develop, bringing hot and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico into Southern Ontario." Beginning Friday, daytime highs will be in the low to mid 30s with humidex values in the mid 40s.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 36C on Sunday. The record for warmest Canada Day in Ottawa history is 36.7C, set in 1963.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a statement advising residents to take precautions during the Canada Day weekend heat wave.

The department warns extreme heat can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even death. Seniors, infants, young children, outdoor workers and athletes, people who are homeless and people taking certain prescription medications for conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and depression are at the greatest risk of suffering from heat-related illness.

Public Health is urging people to drink plenty of fluids, limit or avoid direct exposure to the sun and wear a sunscreen with SPF30 or higher.

If you’re heading out to Canada Day festivities, you are urged to limit your exposure to the sun by planning where to seek shelter and be cautious when participating in events.

Environment Canada says the heat could continue into the middle of next week.