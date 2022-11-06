Canada Army Run makes its return to Ottawa

Thousands of racers hit the streets in the nation’s capital Sunday morning for the Canada Army Run.

The in-person event marking its return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic on a warm November day.

Cheers can be heard throughout the route. That energy helping Maj. Patrick Levis push past the finish line, completing not just the 5k but the 10k race too.

"Having people cheer on gives you energy and push further, that’s what I needed," said Levis who had to use an alternate wheelchair for his first in-person Army Run.

"This is my day chair. Normally I run in a race chair but it got damaged on the way here," he said.

Still, he was determined to participate.

This year’s race featured a 5k and 10k run and a new route, starting on Laurier Avenue by Ottawa City Hall and finishing by the National War Memorial.

"Very humbling experience," Capt. Bernard Caissie said.

He’s been serving as a member of the Canadian Army for the last 28 years and is supported by the Soldier On program. In 2013, Caissie was diagnosed with PTSD. Participating in this run is part of his journey to recovery.

“Knowing we have the backs of everyone, it provides us hope, helps us with our recovery day to day,” he said.

The race was originally scheduled for Sept. 18 but was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A virtual race took place in September with participants throughout the world.

Since in its inaugural event in 2008, the run has raised $4 million for programs like Soldier On and Support Our Troops to care for Canadian Armed Forces members and their families.