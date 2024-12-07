Winter travel advisory ended for Ottawa
The winter travel advisory that was issued for Ottawa Saturday has ended. It was issued by Environment Canada Saturday morning and remained in effect until Sunday morning.
The capital received 19 centimetres of snow since Saturday afternoon.
A local amount of snow amounting to 10 to 15 cm was expected for the capital Saturday.
"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly," Environment Canada said in the advisory.
The Ontario Provincial Police asked drivers to adjust to winter driving conditions and to drive safely. The OPP responded to multiple collisions Saturday night due to the heavy snowfall, including a crash that involved a snowplow.
"The snowfall is heavy and accumulating quickly. If you don't need to go out, stay home," the OPP said on X.
Meanwhile, the Ottawa Police Service reminded drivers to keep an emergency kit in their vehicles before hitting the roads. The city's police service notes that it's important to keep a warm blanket in the emergency kit, and to keep the phone fully charged.
In a post on X, OC Transpo said buses, Line 1 and ParaTranspo "will operate according to conditions for safety," from Saturday night until Sunday evening.
"Service delays are expected, depending on road conditions. Be safe, plan ahead, and allow extra time for your travels," OC Transpo said on X.
Weather forecast
Environment Canada calls for a high of -5 C, which feels like -12 C with windchill this morning and -7 C this afternoon.
Tonight, the weather agency calls for a low of -6 C and periods of snow beginning early this evening, 10 to 15 cm of snow.
Sunday, a high of 3 C, and periods of snow ending late in the morning then mainly cloudy skies are expected. A low of - 5 C, and cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of flurries are anticipated for the night.
The snow will continue through Monday. The weather agency says a low of -2 C and a 40 per cent chance are forecasted for Monday. A low of -2 C and periods of snow or freezing rain are forecasted for the night.
Ottawa saw 12 cm of snow already this week.
