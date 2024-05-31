OTTAWA
    • Can a tattoo give you cancer?

    A generic photo of a person receiving a tattoo. (Source: Anderson Cavalera/Pexels) A generic photo of a person receiving a tattoo. (Source: Anderson Cavalera/Pexels)
    A study from Sweden's Lund University has found a potential link between having a tattoo and a developing a type of cancer called malignant lymphoma.

    Nadine Prevost is the business unit director and works in research at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

    She tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron there needs to be further research.

