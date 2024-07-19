ByWard Market retailers, residents want City of Ottawa to address safety, revitalization concerns
Retailers and residents in the ByWard Market are calling on Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and the City of Ottawa to take immediate steps to revitalize and improve safety in the popular Ottawa tourist area.
A group of "concerned retailers and residents of the ByWard Market" released a letter outlining their "ongoing concerns and need to get to the root of the problems" in the ByWard Market. They say they have met as a group and asked Sutcliffe to meet with them, but he refused, according to the letter dated Wednesday.
The letter outlines a series of demands for the mayor and the ByWard Market District Authority, including:
• Make sure events do not occupy parking spaces on the streets for clients visiting local businesses and "make use of unused courtyards or already closed streets like William Street."
• Allow clients to park for more than two hours if they renew their parking permit. "Clients are being ticketed when renewing their permit. It takes longer than two hours for a visit in the Byward market," reads the release.
• Bring back fruit, vegetable and flower merchants to the Byward Market to give people a reason to visit. The group notes "all sorts of restrictions in the past resulted in the merchants leaving the Byward market and relocating."
• Install more lights and monitored cameras to make sure the market is a safe place.
• Address the community issues by having officers patrolling the market. "Planning can occur at the social services agencies directly. No need to pay for such high rent at the Rideau Centre," reads the release.
• Provide support to social services agencies and police to support the unhoused.
• Renovate the area and make it more appealing.
• Redefine the role of bylaw officers to address safety and parking issues.
• Relocate three of the four shelters to other areas of the city.
• Make sure the National Capital Commission "is part of the decision-making process and sits at the BMDA table. We are the national capital and we certainly don’t look like a capital like other countries to visitors," the group says.
• Encourage small businesses and restaurants, while limiting the number of cannabis stores in the market.
• Utilize the unused courtyards for events planned by the BMDA – “no need to close down York Street and limit once again parking for our clients.”
The group is also asking the city to adjust the Bylaw that have taken an aggressive approach on issuing parking tickets, while disregarding other concerns, including noise, drugs and harassment towards visitors.
The BMDA was contacted by the group, but has not received an answer, reads the release.
The retailers and residents add that there has been no progress in the last year to revitalize the market. They want "the Byward Market District Authority to engage in conversations with the city of Ottawa mayor, as well as municipal council members and National Capital Commission to ensure that events in the market occur in unused courtyards and do not occupy any existing parking available to our clients and visitors,” reads the letter.
The group is calling for a "short term and five-year plan communicated to all residents and retailers" for the ByWard Market.
“Remember that we are the place that welcomes visitors year-round and that we are the national capital.”
The letter is addressed to Sutcliffe, Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stephanie Plante, the ByWard Market District Authority, Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs, the head of the National Capital Commission and Minister of Canadian Heritage Pascale St-Onge.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Widespread tech outage affects Canadian airports, hospitals and border crossings
A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada on Friday, as issues persisted hours after problems with Microsoft services were said to be getting fixed.
LIVE UPDATES Here's the latest on Canadian impacts of the global IT outage
The latest developments on the Canadian impacts of the global technology outage that is causing massive disruptions to companies and services around the world.
New chief of the defence staff makes history, warns of 5-year timeline to counter Russia, China threats
Canada's newly appointed top soldier warns our country may not be ready to respond to 'conventional' and 'unconventional' threats from adversarial state actors, especially with the thawing of the North changing the landscape.
How the CrowdStrike global IT outage affected a Canadian business
A global technology outage linked to a faulty software update has had a ripple effect on a Canadian business.
Hundreds of firefighters gather for funeral of former chief killed in Trump rally shooting
A fire truck carried Corey Comperatore's flag-draped casket to a Pennsylvania church on Friday for the funeral of the former fire chief, who was shot and killed when a gunman tried to assassinate former U.S. president Donald Trump last weekend.
Top UN court says Israel's presence in occupied Palestinian territories is illegal and should end
The top United Nations court said Israel's settlement policy in the West Bank and east Jerusalem violates international law, as it delivered a non-binding advisory opinion on the legality of Israel’s 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state, a ruling that could have more effect on international opinion than it will on Israeli policies.
Recalled plant-based milk brands must rebuild trust by apologizing: marketers
Marketing experts say two brands that recently had to recall plant-based milk contaminated with Listeria can come back from the deadly outbreak, but they must move quickly to regain consumer trust.
Spanish town to fine tourists for hogging beach spots
While tourists in Barcelona risk being squirted with water pistols, those in the town of Calpe on Spain’s Mediterranean coast face another threat: a hefty fine for reserving space on the beach for themselves.
Trudeau taps MacKinnon to be new labour minister, ahead of cabinet meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Steven MacKinnon as Canada's new minister of labour and seniors, filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, left by outgoing minister Seamus O'Regan.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Search for fishing vessel with 7 people aboard missing off Newfoundland coast
The Canadian Coast Guard is leading a search for a fishing vessel last heard from on Thursday night off the northeastern coast of Newfoundland.
-
Global tech outage reaches Atlantic Canada, affects Newfoundland health-care services
A global technology disruption spread to parts of Atlantic Canada Friday morning, affecting the government of Newfoundland and Labrador's online services and health-care information systems.
-
Cape Breton moose hunting suspended for 3 years due to 'significant' drop in population
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Toronto
-
Global IT outage having widespread impacts in Toronto. Here is the latest
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to flight cancellations in Toronto this morning, with Porter Airlines grounding all flights until 3 p.m.
-
This is the list of disruptions in Toronto due to the global IT outage
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to major disruptions in the GTA and other parts of Ontario.
-
'Very dicey': Some travellers stuck at Toronto Pearson, Billy Bishop airports due to Microsoft outage
Porter Airlines has cancelled flights until 3 p.m. Friday due to a global IT outage, leaving some travellers in Toronto with their vacation plans up in the air.
Montreal
-
Flights at Montreal's Trudeau Airport affected by global IT outage
Some airlines at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport are being affected by a global technology outage.
-
Global technology outage from faulty software update disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies
A global technology outage caused by a faulty software update grounded flights, knocked banks and media outlets offline, and disrupted hospitals, small businesses and other services on Friday, highlighting the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a handful of providers.
-
Feeling stronger and healthier, Canada's Caeli McKay aims for the podium in Paris
Canadian diver Caeli McKay, 25, returns to the Olympic stage in Paris fortified with a healthier body and a stronger mentality.
Northern Ontario
-
Thinking about getting a tattoo? New research might change your mind
Sealed bottles of tattoo and permanent makeup ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new research by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
-
Global technology outage from faulty software update disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies
A global technology outage caused by a faulty software update grounded flights, knocked banks and media outlets offline, and disrupted hospitals, small businesses and other services on Friday, highlighting the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a handful of providers.
-
Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in the Sault
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Thursday evening in Sault Ste. Marie, sending them to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Windsor
-
Construction starting on $358 million natural gas project in southwestern Ontario
The Ontario government is announcing the start of construction by Enbridge Gas on its $358 million Panhandle Regional Expansion Project in the southwest region.
-
Worldwide outage impacts Windsor-Detroit border crossings and local hospitals
Local hospitals and border crossings are experiencing delays due to a worldwide Microsoft outage
-
Riverside Drive West lane restrictions planned at Ouellette
The City of Windsor is letting the public know about lane restrictions on Riverside Drive West.
London
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Latest on global IT outage: Airlines, businesses hit by technology disruption
A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
-
Life-threatening injuries following south London crash involving dirt bike
Just before 7 p.m. on Thurday, emergency crews responded to the area of Glanworth Drive and Bradish Road where police said a teenaged boy was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other involved vehicle remained at the scene
-
Serious injuries following Huron County crash
Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of County Road 15/Londsboro and County Road 8/Base Line, east of Goderich.
Kitchener
-
How the global tech outage is affecting Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brant
The local impact of Friday's global technology outage.
-
Some delays possible as local hospitals impacted by global IT outage
Some services in Waterloo region are feeling the string of a global IT outage affecting Mircosoft programs.
-
Waterloo Region secures one third of Wilmot property marked for future investment
The Region of Waterloo says it's making good progress on its plan to assemble shovel-ready land in Wilmot Township.
Barrie
-
Deadly motorcycle crash in Newmarket under investigation
Investigators are appealing to witnesses of a deadly collision involving a motorcycle and SUV in Newmarket.
-
Cyclist collides with transport truck in Owen Sound intersection
Police are investigating how a cyclist and a transport truck collided in downtown Owen Sound on Thursday afternoon.
-
Police investigate bizarre incident involving driver and passenger
Police are investigating a bizarre incident after a passenger allegedly assaulted a driver before taking off in the vehicle only to return a short time later.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg companies impacted by global IT outage
A global information technology outage is causing disruptions here in Winnipeg.
-
'We're finding it challenging': Local brewery concerned about selection options at Liquor Marts
A craft beverage company feels Manitoba's Liquor Marts need to boost the number of local drinks on their shelves. However, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said craft labels get significant showing inside Liquor Marts with more than 500 local products on offer.
-
'Powerful symbol of the progress we have made': Land being returned to Manitoba Métis Federation
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF).
Calgary
-
Global technology outage grounds flights, disrupts services in Calgary
A small number of flights leaving Calgary have been impacted by a technology outage that's causing widespread concern around the world.
-
Smell smoke? Calgary's air quality 'moderate' for start of weekend
Calgary's air quality is expected to be somewhat poor for the start of the weekend.
-
New wildlife crossings planned between Canmore and Exshaw on Highway 1A
Two new wildlife crossings are in the planning stage for Highway 1A between Exshaw and Canmore.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke moves in as heat wave rolls on
A heat warning remains in effect for Edmonton and almost all of Alberta. Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 30s across most of the province, again.
-
Power outage for 1,200 customers in west Edmonton extends into second day
About 1,200 Epcor customers are still without power in west Edmonton Friday morning.
-
Once-a-week insulin injection successfully trialed at U of A
A new form of insulin that would mean fewer injections for patients is now available in Canada.
Regina
-
Date set for inquest into death of Regina woman who fell five stories from YWCA window
A date has been set for an inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine, who fell five stories from a Regina YWCA window last year.
-
Saskatchewan scout camp reeling after vandals cause thousands in damages
A Saskatchewan not-for-profit is reeling after vandals inflicted thousands of dollars of damages at the Good Spirit Scout Camp.
-
Regina Police Service welcomes 16 new recruits
Sixteen new recruits have been sworn into the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman charged in fatal THC-driving case had Charter rights violated, defence says
The lawyer representing a woman who struck and killed a child while driving says a number of her Charter rights were violated.
-
Widespread tech outage affects Canadian airports, hospitals and border crossings
A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada on Friday, as issues persisted hours after problems with Microsoft services were said to be getting fixed.
-
Two men charged with first-degree murder of Saskatoon woman
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged two men in relation to the homicide of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Some flights at Vancouver airport impacted by global technology outage
A number of scheduled flights at the Vancouver airport have been affected by the massive technology outage causing disruptions at companies and services around the world.
-
B.C. hospitals, health services affected by global IT outage
British Columbia's health-care system is facing disruptions due to the global technology outage affecting multiple industries on Friday.
-
More than 250 wildfires in B.C. as hot and dry weather persists
More than 250 wildfires are burning in British Columbia as much of the province continues to bake under a heat wave that is expected to last into next week.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. hospitals, health services affected by global IT outage
British Columbia's health-care system is facing disruptions due to the global technology outage affecting multiple industries on Friday.
-
More than 250 wildfires in B.C. as hot and dry weather persists
More than 250 wildfires are burning in British Columbia as much of the province continues to bake under a heat wave that is expected to last into next week.
-
2 dead after small plane crashes in Tofino, B.C.
Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a fiery plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday, according to authorities.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.