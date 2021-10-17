OTTAWA -- Ottawa Bylaw issued five charges worth $480 each for noise violations during the Panda Game weekend parties in Sandy Hill.

Both Ottawa Police and Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services continue to investigate the incidents on Russell Avenue following the annual football game featuring the two universities in the capital.

The University of Ottawa hosted a pre-game tailgate party at the Sandy Hill Arena Oct. 2 ahead of the Gee-Gees game against the Carleton Ravens at TD Place. That night, approximately 2,000 people packed Russell Avenue for a giant street party.

Ottawa police have charged eight people with mischief to connection to incidents on the residential street near the University of Ottawa campus in the evening. Two men were also charged with taking part in a riot.

Seven people were injured and revellers flipped a vehicle upside down.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says officers issued five charges in the Sandy Hill neighbourhood for contraventions of the Noise Bylaw for events relating to the Panda Game.

"BLRS does not in any way condone the inappropriate behaviour that occurred on October 2 following the Panda Game, particularly given the current state of the pandemic. Such behaviour jeopardizes public health and safety, and protection of property," said Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services (BLRS) Director Roger Chapman.

"BLRS continues to investigate the incident further, in conjunction with the Ottawa Police Service."

The fine for a noise violation is $490.