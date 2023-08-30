Business owners raise concerns about security in ByWard Market
A ByWard Market business owner is raising concerns about safety and security in the popular Ottawa tourist area, after his business was broken into twice in two nights this week.
"The boutique was vandalized because…the view, the products are visible," John Achinte Rmor, owner of John Rmor Shoes on Sussex Drive, told CTV Morning Live Wednesday morning.
Rmor says the suspect broke into his business Monday morning and then again on Tuesday morning.
"One time he break the glass, the next time he breaks the wood we put from the previous night. The second night he did very heavy. Lucky for us, police catch him," Rmor said.
John Rmor designer shoes and leather products is located on Sussex Drive at Murray Street. The owner says he had a lot of hope for the ByWard Market when he decided to open the boutique in the area.
"It is a little frustration; the police work hard, I know," Rmor said.
"The ByWard Market area is getting a little bit spicy every day."
On Tuesday, business owners and merchants in the ByWard Market held a meeting with officials from the city of Ottawa and Ottawa Police Service to discuss the issues in the area. Some raised concerns about a lack of safety and security in the market, and called on the city to do more to address drug use and homelessness in the area.
"It was a good, first conversation," Phil Emond, the owner of Gordon Harrison Canadian Landscape Gallery, told CTV News Ottawa.
"What we were asking and wanted was actual concrete, immediate plans to remedy at least safety and drugs and homelessness issues in the market; we didn't get that today. We know that there are conversations going on, there will be some planning, there's budgetary issues but today, we didn't hear anything concrete."
The Ottawa Police Service 2022 Crime Report showed Rideau-Vanier had the second-highest crime rate in the city last year.
"People were vocal about the issues, but also did suggest solutions," Const. Sebastien Lemay said following the meeting.
"Police play a part in those solutions and the evolution that I've seen in my years of doing this job is an understanding from all the partners that everybody has to do their part."
In June, Council approved a new plan for the ByWard Market that includes dissolving the ByWard Market BIA and replacing it with a new ByWard Market District Authority. One of the mandates of the new authority is undertaking initiatives to improve public safety.
Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stephanie Plante, who represents the ByWard Market, says the future of the ByWard Market is in everyone's interest.
"My priority is to listen as to what the concerns are and make sure that we bring those concerns to City Hall," Plante said.
"We heard everything from parking, street animation, safety and security, and these are not new issues, the reality is we have a different opportunity now."
Some merchants raised concerns that Mayor Mark Sutcliffe did not attend the meeting.
Rmor says he put a lot of hope in the ByWard Market by opening his boutique in the area.
"I was thinking this is the perfect clientele for us and that location specifically, I always wanted that location," Rmor said.
"After the pandemic, it is a little bit of a struggle. I noticed the increase of the events happened frequently."
Lemay says police have a "big part" to play in the security in the market, but everyone at the meeting recognizes it's a "shared effort."
However, some business owners say there is too much focus on the perceived negatives in the ByWard Market, and not enough talk about the positives.
"When I look around every single day, I see happy, smiling faces. I see people, I see movies being filmed, I see families of all generations down here enjoying the beauty of the ByWard Market," Deek Labelle, general manager of the Chateau Lafayette, said.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 2 Trillium Line stations still off grid; city blames Hydro Ottawa strike
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | First winery in Renfrew County set to open
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida's west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm
Hurricane Idalia has made landfall on Florida's west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm on Wednesday and was unleashing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall in an area not accustomed to such pummelling.
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
BREAKING | Metro says it has reached tentative deal with union amid strike by grocery store workers
Metro says that it has reached a tentative deal with the union representing striking employees at 27 grocery stores around the Greater Toronto Area.
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
Thai police say man kills his family after online scam leaves them in massive debt
At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida, a new COVID variant is confirmed in Canada, a travel advisory for LGBTQ2S+ Canadians and what will become of 24 Sussex Drive? Here's what you need to know to start your day.
B.C. officials confirm Canada's first case of BA.2.86 COVID variant
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
Indigo hopes new 'cultural emporium' concept will win back customers
When Indigo Books & Music Inc. opens the doors to its forthcoming location in downtown Toronto's Well building this September, shoppers will immediately realize the space is more than a bookstore.
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Franklin expected to pass 'well southeast' of Newfoundland late Friday
The Canadian Hurricane Centre (CHC) says Hurricane Franklin is expected to pass “well southeast” of Newfoundland by late Friday, though it could still fuel significant rain and ocean swells as it nears.
-
Do parents want to know if their child changes pronouns at school? One survey finds most do but differ on consent
A recent survey finds most Canadians believe parents must be informed if their child wishes to change their gender identity at school, but opinions differ on whether parents should have a say in that decision.
-
A new Titanic expedition is planned. The U.S. is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site
The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to recover items of historical interest from the sunken Titanic, citing a federal law and an international agreement that treat the shipwreck as a hallowed gravesite.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Metro says it has reached tentative deal with union amid strike by grocery store workers
Metro says that it has reached a tentative deal with the union representing striking employees at 27 grocery stores around the Greater Toronto Area.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Load of 5 million bees falls off truck near Toronto; drivers warned to close windows
Police are working to contain millions of bees that fell off of a truck onto the roadway in Burlington, Ont. on Wednesday morning.
-
Several lanes of Hwy. 401 closed after transport truck collides with three other vehicles east of Toronto
One person has been taken to hospital and several lanes of Highway 401 have been shut down in Bowmanville after a transport truck rolled over in a collision with three other vehicles on the busy highway.
Montreal
-
Black Montreal family complains of racial profiling on Air Canada flight
A Black family from Montreal is claiming racial discrimination after nine members were ejected from a flight to Florida in July.
-
Renewed calls for Silver Alerts in Quebec after West Island senior found dead
There are renewed calls for a 'Silver Alert' system in Quebec to help find missing seniors after an 85-year-old West Island man was found dead Monday.
-
Three cars in Kirkland driveway damaged by arson attack: Montreal police
Montreal police are investigating a Tuesday night arson attack in the West Island that damaged three cars.
Northern Ontario
-
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
-
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
-
Montreal Walmart hit with complaint after transgender customer grilled over bathroom use
A customer of a Walmart in Montreal is filing a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission and calling on the retailer to ensure trans shoppers can use the bathroom they feel most comfortable in.
London
-
Theft of fragrances in Tillsonburg
OPP in Oxford County are investigating the theft of fragrances from a business on Broadway Street in Tillsonburg.
-
Newspaper delivery boy attacked in Huron County
Huron County OPP are looking for three suspects after a youth who was carrying newspapers was robbed in Wingham.
-
Council unanimously endorses greater residential intensification in bid for federal housing funds
A recent letter from a federal cabinet minister has prompted city council to think bigger about permitting multiple residential units on a single property.
Winnipeg
-
‘Most chaotic we’ve ever seen’: Claims continue to spike after hail storm
Cleanup continues following a devastating hail storm that hit parts of Winnipeg a week ago, and an ongoing strike has left some people confused on how to get their claims fixed.
-
-
Parents should be informed about pronoun changes for children: survey
A majority of Manitobans surveyed say they believe parents should be informed and be allowed to give consent if children wish to change their pronouns.
Kitchener
-
CTV Kitchener reporter seriously injured while covering crash files $15.7 million lawsuit
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash south of Guelph earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the driver who hit her, an unnamed Guelph police officer, the Guelph Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the province.
-
Fire at a Lion’s Head grocery store deemed accidental
It was all hands on deck Tuesday afternoon, as more than forty-five firefighters from four departments battled a fire at a grocery in Lion’s Head.
-
City of Cambridge opts for by-election to fill vacant Ward 1 seat
The City of Cambridge voted in favour of holding a by-election to fill the vacant Ward 1 council seat left after Donna Reid died earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Police search for possible human remains at rural property west of Calgary
Calgary police are searching a rural piece of property in Bragg Creek, Alta., as part of a historic missing persons case.
-
Some communities oppose Alberta's six-month pause on renewable energy approvals
Some Alberta communities are pushing back against the provincial government's six-month pause on approvals of new renewable energy projects.
-
'Never taking public transit again': Victim of violent robbery speaks out; pair of teens charged
Cochrane, Alta., teenager Grace Urwin says she's "never taking public transit again" after being violently robbed in Calgary on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation says it has found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
-
University of Regina Pride Centre threatens legal action over Sask. pronoun policy
The University of Regina's Pride Centre (UR Pride) is preparing to take legal action over Saskatchewan's new policy for students' names and chosen pronouns.
-
Sask. sisters warm hearts by handing out reusable shopping bags
Two sisters from Vanscoy, Sask. are hoping to make a difference for the environment one reusable shopping bag at a time and warming hearts in the process.
Edmonton
-
'From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry': Sentencing hearing wraps for 2 convicted in the death of Nature Duperron
A sentencing hearing has wrapped up for two of the four people convicted in the death of Nature Duperron.
-
Some communities oppose Alberta's six-month pause on renewable energy approvals
Some Alberta communities are pushing back against the provincial government's six-month pause on approvals of new renewable energy projects.
-
Bedard gains knowledge, motivation from McDavid: 'How can I get closer to him?'
Connor Bedard says he’s not Connor McDavid and wants to carve his own path as a player. But the 18-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., won’t enter the NHL thinking McDavid’s lofty numbers are out of reach.
Vancouver
-
12 more charges against man accused of aiding suicide
With dozens of countries investigating an Ontario man accused of helping vulnerable people kill themselves, a Langley mom is calling on RCMP to take a closer look at the death of her son.
-
Here's why a national institute reports thousands more COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. than local officials
Did COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. increase or decrease last year? The answer, it turns out, depends on who you ask and how they're counting.
-
Crews on alert as winds stoke wildfire activity in Okanagan, Shuswap
An existing evacuation alert was expanded to cover more neighbourhoods in West Kelowna on Tuesday as winds stoked increased fire activity on the McDougall Creek wildfire.
Regina
-
Regina tent encampment near Carmichael Outreach dismantled
Those living in a tent encampment near Carmichael Outreach in downtown Regina are being forced to leave following safety concerns.
-
Canadian 9-year-old undergoes life-saving bowel transplant
A beloved nine-year-old, known as Bella Brave to those on TikTok, underwent a life-saving bowel transplant for a rare disease she has been fiercely battling since birth.
-
Merriman, Duncan moved to new portfolios in major Sask. cabinet shuffle
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a sizable cabinet shuffle Tuesday – with six ministers taking on new responsibilities and two MLAs being brought into cabinet.