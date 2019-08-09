

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Fire Service has lifted a burn ban for the City of Ottawa.

The ban was issued July 29, following a dry month. It prohibited all open-air fires in the city, even to those who had a permit.

The ban was lifted Friday morning.

The Fire Service says residents must still obtain an open-air burn permit through the City before they can light fires and must call the fire department at 513-580-2880 before starting an open-air fire.

