Burn ban lifted
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 9:19AM EDT
The Ottawa Fire Service has lifted a burn ban for the City of Ottawa.
The ban was issued July 29, following a dry month. It prohibited all open-air fires in the city, even to those who had a permit.
The ban was lifted Friday morning.
The Fire Service says residents must still obtain an open-air burn permit through the City before they can light fires and must call the fire department at 513-580-2880 before starting an open-air fire.