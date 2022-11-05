Burn ban in effect for the city of Ottawa

A burn ban is in effect for the capital, as Ottawa sees record-breaking warm temperatures and a lack of rain.

The temperature hit 23.2 C on Saturday, the warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa history and the second straight day with record-breaking temperatures.

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning of strong winds gusting through the region Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"Strong south to southwesterly winds with gusts to 70 km/h. A few gusts to 80 km/h are possible," the weather agency said.

Ottawa Fire has issued a burn ban for the entire city of Ottawa.

Campfires, brush piles, and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted during the ban. Ottawa fire says the burn ban also applies to agricultural burns.

Ottawa has only received 0.5 mm of rain since Oct. 20.