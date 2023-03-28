Budget 2023 proposes across-the-board 3 per cent spending cut for government departments
The federal budget proposes an across-the-board three per cent spending cut for all departments and agencies, a belt-tightening move after years of massive growth in the federal public service.
The proposal is one of several the Liberals say will save more than $15 billion in government spending over the next five years.
"We think there are opportunities to tighten the management of the ship," a senior government official told reporters on Tuesday inside the budget lockup. "We have seen costs go up, we have seen the size of the public service go up."
- Watch live coverage of the 2023 federal budget from 4 p.m. ET
- Capital Dispatch: Sign up for in-depth political coverage of Parliament Hill
The three per cent spending cut will be phased in by 2026-27, the government says, adding the plan will save $7 billion over four years.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the spending cuts will not include layoffs or staff reductions in the public service.
"Those savings will come from government operations, and I think that those savings are eminently attainable," Freeland told reporters on Tuesday.
Freeland added that the savings are "the right thing to do" and the government was aiming to find a balance between investing in Canadians and continuing "to be a fiscally responsible government."
"Finding that balance, I think quite appropriately, involves the government taking a look at how we do things ourselves, and doing it a little more efficiently," Freeland said.
The budget document, titled "A Made-in-Canada Plan," also says the spending reductions won't affect services.
"Reductions will not impact direct benefits and service delivery to Canadians; direct transfers to other orders of government and Indigenous communities; and the Canadian Armed Forces," the budget document says.
On top of the across-the-board cut, the government is also proposing to reduce spending on consulting, travel and other professional services by 15 per cent of planned 2023-24 spending. The government says that will bring in a savings of $7.1 billion over the next four years.
The budget also promises to work with federal Crown corporations to ensure they make comparable spending reductions. That would account for $1.3 billion in savings over four years starting in 2024-25, the budget says.
In all, the proposals represent savings of $15.4 billion over the next five years.
"We think generally across the federal public sector there are opportunities to reallocate resources," the senior government official said. "That's just good housekeeping."
The Parliamentary Budget Office has said that the size of the public service has grown by 28 per cent since the Liberals took office in 2015.
But one expert suggested cuts across the board are a simplistic approach to governing more efficiently.
"Across the board cuts is a pretty blunt instrument," said Fred O'Riordon, the national leader for tax policy at EY, who worked for more than three decades in the public service.
"It doesn't distinguish between programs that are already running efficiently and effectively and those that aren't, and it doesn't identify programs that are no longer necessary."
A reporter reads a copy of the Federal Budget in the lockup for the Federal budget, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS TO BE REVIEWED
The budget also announces new "cross-government program effectiveness reviews," the first of which will focus on skills training and youth programming.
"The first review will examine skills training and youth programming, to determine, by Budget 2024, whether improvements can be made to help more Canadians develop the skills and receive the work experience they need to have successful careers," the budget says.
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier, whose department oversees the management of the public service, will lead these reviews.
O'Riordon said he would prefer a more complete program review, rather than a piecemeal approach that focuses at first on one thing.
"My preference would be a more comprehensive program review and deeper cuts where they're justified with a reallocation of resources—or resources savings—and leaving effective, efficient programs whole."
MORE FUNDS FOR PHOENIX PAY SYSTEM
The budget also allocates $52 million to "improving the government's pay administration" for the coming fiscal year.
That money is for the problem-plagued Phoenix pay system, which continues to face issues years after it was implemented.
The system has cost the government hundreds of millions of dollars and led to pay nightmares for tens of thousands of public servants.
Some of that money will also go toward Shared Services Canada as it continues to work on a "potential next-generation pay solution."
MONEY FOR DIVERSE, INCLUSIVE PUBLIC SERVICE
The budget also promises a new $45.9 million mental health fund for Black public servants.
"All too often, Black public servants face barriers to career advancement and lack adequate support for the challenges they face—particularly for their mental health," the budget document says.
The $45.9 million would be spread over three years and also fund new dedicated career development programs, including to prepare Black public service leaders for executive positions.
A group of current and former Black public servants have filed a class-action lawsuit against the federal government, saying systemic discrimination negatively affected their careers, including being denied job advancement.
The government is also proposing $6.9 million over two years to advance a "restorative engagement program" that would empower employees who have suffered harassment and discrimination, and to "drive cultural change in the public service."
The funding will also go toward a review of the processes for addressing harassment, violence and discrimination complaints.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Projected cost of federal dental program set to more than double: Budget 2023
The federal budget shows the government's proposed dental-care insurance program will cost more than double what the Liberals originally thought, driving it up by another $7.3 billion over five years.
Could Canada soon standardize USB chargers? Feds looking into it, budget says
Tucked into the 2023 federal budget unveiled on Tuesday in Ottawa, the Liberals have announced plans to explore implementing a standard charging port across Canada, in an effort to save Canadians some money and reduce waste.
Federal government outlines $83B in clean economy tax credits in bid to compete with U.S. incentives
Serious money is heading for Canadian industries looking to reduce emissions after the federal government unveiled its answer to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
BREAKING | Budget 2023 proposes across-the-board 3 per cent spending cut for government departments
The federal budget proposes an across-the-board three per cent spending cut for all departments and agencies, a belt-tightening move after years of massive growth in the federal public service.
Ottawa commits consultation money for Indigenous resource sharing in Budget 2023
The federal Liberal government is committing $8.7 million to hold more consultations on Indigenous resource sharing, in a budget that offers relatively little new spending on its reconciliation agenda.
opinion | Amid escalating gun violence in America, the debate over gun control has been silenced
In the wake of another deadly mass shooting in America, that saw children as young as nine years old shot and killed, the gun control debate is going nowhere, writes CTV News political analyst Eric Ham.
Young children, the head of their school and its custodian. These are the victims of the Nashville school shooting
Another American community is reeling after a shooter killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville. These are the three children and three adults whose lives were taken by the shooter.
Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter
Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mounties involved in N.S. mass shooting response either retired or in new jobs
Almost three years after a man disguised as a Mountie started murdering people in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, the senior RCMP officers and staff involved in the tragic case have all either retired or moved into new jobs.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
-
N.B. patients and family of mystery brain disease call for fresh investigations
New Brunswickers suffering from a mystery neurological disorder are calling for an investigation into potential environmental causes of the health problems they've been living with for more than two years.
Toronto
-
Man accused of killing teen in Toronto subway station wanted in Newfoundland
The 22-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a teenager at a Toronto subway station Saturday night has been wanted in Newfoundland for almost two years, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Family sues Hamilton, Ont. school board after 5-year-old girl loses part of finger in alleged bullying incident
The mother of a five-year-old girl said her daughter was allegedly bullied so badly she was left with a partially amputated finger from an incident in the washroom.
-
Toronto man wanted after allegedly following woman off transit, sexually assaulting her twice
A Toronto man is wanted for a Fbbruary incident allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, taking her phone and using it for extortion, and sexually assaulting her again.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police identify 6th and 7th victims of Old Montreal fire, both 18 years old
Montreal police say they have identified two more victims found in the rubble of a fire in Old Montreal 12 days ago. Charlie Lacroix and Walid Belkahla, both 18, are the sixth and seventh victims of the fire.
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Northern Ontario
-
One dead, one injured in MR55 crash between pickup, tanker
The driver of a pickup truck, a 47-year-old woman, has died after a crash with a tanker on MR55 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Tuesday morning, police say.
-
Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter
Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults.
-
Family sues Hamilton, Ont. school board after 5-year-old girl loses part of finger in alleged bullying incident
The mother of a five-year-old girl said her daughter was allegedly bullied so badly she was left with a partially amputated finger from an incident in the washroom.
London
-
Toddler considered 'incredibly lucky' after cinderblock thrown through London, Ont. bedroom window
A London toddler is fortunate to have avoided serious injury after a giant cinderblock came through her bedroom window in the middle of the night. Around 4 a.m. on March 26, Riiver was sleeping with her head right under the front window of her home on Emerson Avenue.
-
WATCH
WATCH | London fire crews tackling large barn, grass fire in southeast London, Ont.
London fire crews are currently tackling a ‘large grass fire and working barn fire’ in the southeast section of the city Tuesday afternoon and are asking the public to avoid the area.
-
Single-vehicle crash north east of London
Drivers north east of London may run into some traffic problems on Tuesday. A single-vehicle collision resulted in a truck ending up on its side in a ditch in the area of Valley View Road and Thorndale Road.
Winnipeg
-
Why Manitoba is seeing extended cold temperatures this spring
Manitobans waiting for the temperature to warm up this spring will have to wait a little longer.
-
Race tightens in Manitoba election as PCs gain more support: poll
The race for the upcoming Manitoba provincial election is starting to tighten, according to a new poll.
-
'It was my responsibility': Manitoba girl saves siblings from destructive house fire
A 12-year-old Manitoba girl is being hailed a hero after saving her two younger brothers from a house fire.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
-
Crash downs hydro lines, closes roadway in Centre Wellington
A collision in Centre Wellington downed hydro lines and closed a portion of a road on Tuesday.
-
Guelph council approves additional $35.5 million to build South End Community Centre
Guelph is moving ahead with building a rec centre in the city’s south end despite the increased cost of construction.
Calgary
-
15-year-old girl shot to death in northeast Calgary
A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in the northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
-
'It's really sad': Neighbour describes chaotic scene after Calgary house explosion
Rima Rifai thought her furnace had exploded Monday when the house across the street burst into a ball of fire, sending 10 people to hospital with serious injuries.
Saskatoon
-
Five-year-old Saskatoon boy suffers head injury in dog attack
A Saskatoon couple says they felt ignored by police after their five-year-old foster son was attacked by a dog outside the Meadowgreen Confectionary on March 22.
-
Saskatoon police on scene of standoff in Mount Royal neighbourhood
The Saskatoon police are on the scene of an apparent standoff in the Mount Royal neighbourhood this morning.
-
Sask. woman gets thousands in credit card charges after hackers lock her out of Facebook page
An Outlook woman has been locked out of her online business’ Facebook page for months and she says she’s starting to lose hope.
Edmonton
-
'He's a fighter': Pizza Hut employee recovering after being shot in the head
The Pizza Hut employee who was shot at his workplace earlier this month is on the long road to recovery, his sister has confirmed Tuesday to CTV News Edmonton.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
-
Alberta Energy Regulator to launch third-party probe of Kearl oilsands tailings leak
The Alberta Energy Regulator says it will launch an independent investigation into the tailings leak at Imperial Oil's Kearl oilsands mine.
Vancouver
-
Pattullo Bridge to close for 4 days over Easter weekend
A busy bridge over the Fraser River will be closed through Easter weekend to accommodate ongoing construction work, TransLink announced Tuesday.
-
3-day comedy festival coming to Stanley Park
Vancouver's park board has approved a plan to bring a three-day, outdoor comedy festival to Stanley Park later this year.
-
Left with reasonable doubt, B.C. judge finds man not guilty of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter
A B.C. man has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend's daughter nearly a decade ago, when the girl would have been just eight years old.
Regina
-
Sask. MLA Derek Meyers dies following battle with cancer
Derek Meyers, the MLA for Regina Walsh Acres has died following a battle with cancer, according to the province.
-
Regina mayor says city will follow Health Canada guidelines with asbestos cement pipes
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said the city will more than likely continue to follow Health Canada guidelines when it comes to asbestos cement pipes (ACP) that carry drinking water to residents’ homes.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.