Bronson Avenue closure between Slater and Laurier extended
The city of Ottawa says a temporary closure of Bronson Avenue has been extended another two weeks.
Bronson was closed between Laurier Avenue and Slater Street on Sept. 27 for sewer and watermain work. It was scheduled to reopen this Thursday, but the city says it needs more time.
"It has been extended due to unforeseen challenges with the underground hydro infrastructure and timing needed to repair," the city said a news release Wednesday.
The closure is now expected to end Oct. 27.
This is part of the $47-million reconstruction project in the Albert, Queen, Slater and Bronson area. The goal is to update sewer and water infrastructure to allow for combine sewer separation and reduce the potential for overflows.
While the closure continues, trucks will not be able to use the Bronson and Slater intersection, and will be detoured via Preston Street and Somerset Street West. On-street parking will be prohibited, but local access will be maintained for residents, business owners and emergency vehicles only.
Pedestrian and cycling access will be maintained where possible.
