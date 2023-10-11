Ottawa

    • Bronson Avenue closure between Slater and Laurier extended

    (CTV file image of a road closure sign.) (CTV file image of a road closure sign.)

    The city of Ottawa says a temporary closure of Bronson Avenue has been extended another two weeks.

    Bronson was closed between Laurier Avenue and Slater Street on Sept. 27 for sewer and watermain work. It was scheduled to reopen this Thursday, but the city says it needs more time.

    "It has been extended due to unforeseen challenges with the underground hydro infrastructure and timing needed to repair," the city said a news release Wednesday.

    The closure is now expected to end Oct. 27.

    This is part of the $47-million reconstruction project in the Albert, Queen, Slater and Bronson area. The goal is to update sewer and water infrastructure to allow for combine sewer separation and reduce the potential for overflows.

    While the closure continues, trucks will not be able to use the Bronson and Slater intersection, and will be detoured via Preston Street and Somerset Street West. On-street parking will be prohibited, but local access will be maintained for residents, business owners and emergency vehicles only.

    Pedestrian and cycling access will be maintained where possible.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING As Israel strikes Gaza neighbourhoods, Netanyahu and opposition agree on unity

    Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.

    NHL bans players from using Pride tape on the ice

    The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News