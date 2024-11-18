2 people accused of planning to drop packages via a drone at eastern Ontario prison, OPP says

An Ontario Provincial Police RIDE checkpoint in Hawkesbury, Ont. hit the brakes on plans to drop packages of drugs using a drone at a nearby prison, according to police.

Officers stopped a vehicle on John Street in Hawkesbury at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Friday.

Police say open alcohol was discovered inside the vehicle.

"A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a blacked-out drone and programmable handheld radio, as well as multiple tightly wrapped packages of what appeared to be controlled substances," the OPP said in a media release on Monday. "The investigation revealed that the suspects were planning on distributing these packages via drone to a nearby prison."

A 26-year-old from St-Stanislas-de-Kostka, Que. and a 16-year-old from Montreal are facing charges under the Cannabis Act.