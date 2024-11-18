2 people accused of planning to drop packages via a drone at eastern Ontario prison, OPP says
An Ontario Provincial Police RIDE checkpoint in Hawkesbury, Ont. hit the brakes on plans to drop packages of drugs using a drone at a nearby prison, according to police.
Officers stopped a vehicle on John Street in Hawkesbury at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Friday.
Police say open alcohol was discovered inside the vehicle.
"A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a blacked-out drone and programmable handheld radio, as well as multiple tightly wrapped packages of what appeared to be controlled substances," the OPP said in a media release on Monday. "The investigation revealed that the suspects were planning on distributing these packages via drone to a nearby prison."
A 26-year-old from St-Stanislas-de-Kostka, Que. and a 16-year-old from Montreal are facing charges under the Cannabis Act.
BREAKING Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious; no details released
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom
Spirit Airlines said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will attempt to reboot as it struggles to recover from the pandemic-caused swoon in travel and a failed attempt to sell the airline to JetBlue.
Father, 2 children missing from northern B.C may be travelling to Alberta: RCMP
Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming 'bad actors' for gaming the system.
9 injured, including 2 critically, after stolen vehicle collides with TTC bus in Toronto: police
Nine people were injured, including two critically, after a stolen vehicle collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
Moscow warns U.S. over allowing Ukraine to hit Russian soil with longer-range weapons
The Kremlin warned Monday that President Joe Biden's decision to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with U.S.-supplied longer-range missiles adds 'fuel to the fire' of the war and would escalate international tensions even higher.
Ottawa family heartbroken after being scammed out of more than $22K on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
Trial begins for men accused in migrants' deaths near Manitoba border crossing
A trial is to begin today for two men accused of smuggling migrants across the Canada-U. S. border.
Australian senate censures Indigenous lawmaker who yelled at King Charles III
Australian senators on Monday voted to censure an Indigenous colleague who yelled at King Charles III during a reception in Parliament House last month.
N.S. election: Major party leaders to speak at Halifax Chamber of Commerce event
The leaders of Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative, NDP and Liberal parties will appear this morning at a discussion held by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.
More than 80 goats, 2 sheep seized from farm in Sherbrooke, P.E.I.
Police and agriculture officials seized more than 80 goats and two sheep from a property in Sherbrooke, P.E.I., on Friday.
Montreal man's story goes from racial profiling to HGTV show
Mactar Mbaye has made a career of flipping houses but his route to his dream job was a circuitous one, saying an ugly incident of racial profiling helped him find his voice and motivated him to be a positive role model.
F1 to move Canadian Grand Prix slot on calendar in drive to cut travel
Formula 1 will move the Canadian Grand Prix to a new slot in May from 2026 in an effort to cut down on travel and its environmental impact.
Man arrested after police pursuit in Montreal
A man in his 20s is in police custody after a vehicle pursuit in Montreal.
Eight Sudbury school buses cancelled due to vandalism
Some Sudbury parents are scrambling to find transportation for their children after eight school buses were cancelled Monday morning due to vandalism.
Northern Ont. neighbour grabbed a gun, threatened to shoot dogs
A neighbour dispute escalated to threats to shoot dogs, leading to police being called to a residence in Goulais River, Ont.
One person sent to hospital following Belle River incident
One person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an incident in Belle River on Saturday.
Two people killed in boating accident near Walpole Island First Nation
OPP have confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a single vessel collision, which took place at 5:55 p.m. Saturday evening.
Fog covers most of southwestern Ontario on Monday morning
A fog advisory is in effect for most of the London region Monday morning. According to Environment Canada, near zero visibility is expected or occurring.
Two hospitalized in assault in Tillsonburg
Police say that at roughly 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they were called to an address on Dogwood Drive in Tillsonburg for report of an assault.
Waterloo Regional Police launch Festive RIDE campaign
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) launched their Festive RIDE program on Friday, which continued through the weekend.
Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus parade returns for another year
Kids and the young-at-heart lined Weber Street to catch a glimpse at old saint nick as the Lions Club of Kitchener held it’s annual Santa Claus Parade Saturday morning.
Collingwood’s tree lighting miss: Holiday blunder lights up social media
This year, Collingwood’s Christmas tree debuted Saturday with what some described as an underwhelming display, prompting both criticism and sympathy for the organizers.
Holiday Train's annual stop in Midhurst derailed for 2024
Plans for the popular CPCK Holiday Train to make its annual stop in Midhurst have been derailed.
Pedestrian struck on Highway 400 in Barrie
Provincial police and emergency services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian along Highway 400 in Barrie over the weekend.
'Devastating': Blue Bombers left stunned by third consecutive Grey Cup loss
Nick Demski sat slumped in his locker, staring off into space.
Winter storm heading to Manitoba
A winter storm is heading to western Manitoba this week.
City of Calgary under snowfall warning as 10 cm expected through the day
The dreamy weather that Calgarians were enjoying for the first portion of November came to a grinding halt Monday morning.
Budget talks begin at Calgary city hall
City council will start discussing mid-cycle budget adjustments on Monday, which may include property tax increases.
Danielle Smith echoes Doug Ford's concerns about Mexico trade, hopes for 'carve out'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is echoing concerns about Mexico that were expressed earlier this week by Ontario's premier, saying she hopes Canada can get a "carve-out" from import tariffs that president-elect Donald Trump is promising.
Arbuckle throws for two touchdowns to lead Argos past Bombers 41-24 in Grey Cup
Nick Arbuckle threw two touchdown passes to lead the Toronto Argonauts to a 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup on Sunday. Toronto captured its 19th Grey Cup, the most in CFL history.
Edmonton temperatures higher than usual this November
Edmonton has seen a warmer-than-average fall this year, but while some residents might be enjoying it, others might wonder what our winter will feel like.
Winter storm watch upgraded to warning for northeastern Sask.
A winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of northeastern Saskatchewan, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says. With as much as 30 centimetres of snow possible in some areas.
Regina's Santa Claus parade features Mr. and Mrs. Claus
Regina's Albert Street was awash in holiday cheer Sunday afternoon as the city celebrated its annual Santa Claus Parade. Hundreds of spectators lined up to get a look at the floats, performances, and of course, Kris Kringle himself.
Police in Prince Albert ask east side residents to check video cameras after weekend shooting
Police in Prince Albert are asking people who live near the Max Clunie Field to check their home surveillance cameras after a shooting in the area on Sunday.
Santa parade draws massive crowd, kicks off Christmas season in Saskatoon
It was a month before Christmas, and ten thousand gathered round, as Santa and his parade made their way to Midtown.
Surrey crash leaves one dead and part of Highway 99 closed for morning commute
At least one person has died after a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Surrey early Monday morning.
Eby introduces new-look B.C. NDP cabinet in slim, one-seat majority government
Premier David Eby will introduce his new cabinet in British Columbia today after last month's tight election win that gave his New Democrats a slim, one-seat majority.
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
Thinking about quitting social media? There may be another option, B.C. researcher says
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.