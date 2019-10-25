

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Two people were injured after a fire broke out at a home on Bronson Avenue at Gilmour Street on Friday afternoon.

At least one person needed to be rescued, according to Ottawa Fire. Both individuals were transferred into the care of Ottawa Paramedics.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 360 Bronson Avenue. One occupant self extricated and one was rescued by firefighters. Both in care of @OttawaParamedic . Fire is now under control. #ottnews #ottcity #ottawafire pic.twitter.com/AjY6SfQDDp — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) October 25, 2019

Update: Fire declared under control. An investigator has been called. Those displaced by the fire now in the care of @redcrosscanada https://t.co/RRV8oCxPu3 — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) October 25, 2019

Ottawa Fire tweeted that the fire was under control around 3:30p.m.

The Red Cross is assisting the two individuals.

An investigator has been called.