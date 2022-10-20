Brockville's Fulford Place ghost tours explore the supernatural

In-person ghost tours have returned to the Fulford Place Museum in Brockville, with chilling tales of haunting spirits, unexplained mysteries and voices from beyond the grave.

A windy and cold Wednesday night was the perfect setting for one of two walking tour evenings being offered by the Friends of the Fulford Place Association leading up to Halloween.

"We walk the grounds, and come into the house and tell the stories where the actual spirits were intervening," said ghost walk narrator Dave Cody.

"It's not going to be one of those freaky jump out in front of you shows. You're going to witness the world of spiritualism and the sense of ghostliness of the one haunted mansion," Cody added.

"These are based on facts, they've been witnessed by two human beings and sometimes by an animal, who you know, and I know, have an extra sensory perception of spirits about," he said, his voice getting low and long.

Cody has been telling these stories for 25 years, based on the book Mysterious Brockville by local author Nancy Fraser.

"(She) documented a number of local stories about ghost happenings and spiritual interventions and she wrote a second volume and then invented the Brockville ghost walk tours based out of Fulford Place," he said, noting stories are from actual Fulford family members who lived in the mansion.

Ghost tour narrator Dave Cody speaks to the group on the walking tour at Fulford Place in Brockville, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

The Fulford Mansion was built between 1899 and 1901, and became the home of Senator George Fulford, wife Mary and their three children.

"Brockville was once home to the most millionaires per capita in all of North America, which some people don't know, so lots of people came and built these kind of large summer homes along the St. Lawrence," said Fulford Place Site Coordinator Madelaine Cirka.

Fulford marketed Pink Pills for Pale People, which was basically an iron supplement, and became a self-made millionaire.

"He purchased the patent for that in 1890 and then began this really intense marketing campaign," Cirka said.

Unfortunately, George was killed in a car accident in Massachusetts in 1905. His death is recorded as the first Canadian fatality from an automobile accident.

"Mary turned to the world of spiritualism after tragic deaths in her family," Cody said. "She consulted with the spirit world; spirits would cross over, (she) spoke with her husband and dear daughter and many friends."

"She carried on in the world of spiritualism connecting right to the time of her death in this very mansion in 1946,” Cody added. “It’s said you'll find out the ghost of Mary Fulford continues to haunt this family.”

"Utilizing the inside of the mansion is the key to continuing the stories and developing of the haunted-ness of the spirit world."

Along the walking tour, more stories are shared from three other narrators, like roaming orbs of light moving from floor to floor, and other unexplained mysteries.

"It was in this very room, for which a red light glows, that Mary held private séances and made connections with the spirit world," Cody tells the tour group, as he points up to an outside window.

Cirka says the sprawling museum is the perfect backdrop for the ghost tours.

"It is kind of spooky," she said. "I've spent a lot of time in the house by myself so it does get a little it spooky in the offseason."

"Things do happen. Creaky noises, spooky sounds, sometimes doors are open when you're sure that you closed them or lights are on when you're positive that you turned them off," she said.

As day turns to night the tour wraps up outside, getting praise from those who attended.

"I really enjoyed it," said Brockville resident Judi Abrams, taking the tour with her husband Ricky.

"I enjoyed it, it was interesting," he added. "A lot of good stories, a little bit of excitement in their voices as they told them, they pull you in. The narrators were fabulous."

"I've heard about it but I've never been here so perfect opportunity to do it and I love ghosts so it was great!" Judi said.

"It definitely has a different feeling when you go at night and they have the lights off and they've lit up certain parts just to give you that feel," said Rebecca McArthur.

Friends of the Fulford Place Association is a volunteer run group, and all ticket sales go back into maintaining the building. Donations can also be made on site.

The October Ghost Tours planned for Oct. 26 have already sold out, but the event is expected to return in the summer of 2023.

Tour updates can be found on the Friends of the Fulford Place Association Facebook page.