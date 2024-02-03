Brockville, Ont. police seeking distraction theft suspects

Brockville police are asking residents for help identifying two men suspected of several distraction thefts in the city.

According to police, several incidents were reported Friday from the Superstore, Food Basics and Giant Tiger. Police are concerned there might be others that have yet to be noticed.

The two suspects appear to be targeting women and attempting to distract them in order to steal purses or wallets. Victims have reported that their credit or debit cards were later used for purchases.

One incident reported at Food Basics turned into a tug-of-war between the victim and the suspects over the victim's purse, according to a news release. The woman was able to keep her belongings and the suspects fled.

Police are urging residents to be vigilant.

If you see the suspects or can identify them, you're asked to contact the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).