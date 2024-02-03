Brockville, Ont. police seeking distraction theft suspects
Brockville police are asking residents for help identifying two men suspected of several distraction thefts in the city.
According to police, several incidents were reported Friday from the Superstore, Food Basics and Giant Tiger. Police are concerned there might be others that have yet to be noticed.
The two suspects appear to be targeting women and attempting to distract them in order to steal purses or wallets. Victims have reported that their credit or debit cards were later used for purchases.
One incident reported at Food Basics turned into a tug-of-war between the victim and the suspects over the victim's purse, according to a news release. The woman was able to keep her belongings and the suspects fled.
Police are urging residents to be vigilant.
If you see the suspects or can identify them, you're asked to contact the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
W5 'Crypto king' investor says she doesn’t believe Pleterski is orchestrating alleged Ponzi scheme alone
An investor who handed Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' $75,000 believes Aiden Pleterski is not the sole mastermind orchestrating the alleged multi-million dollar investment scheme that’s become synonymous with his name.
For the first time, an Irish nationalist is chosen to lead Northern Ireland's government
An Irish nationalist made history Saturday by becoming Northern Ireland's first minister as the government returned to work after a two-year boycott by unionists.
Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan signs a new deal with Spotify for up to a reported $250 million
Spotify has penned a new multi-year partnership deal with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan, whose enormously popular show will soon also be available on competing platforms, including YouTube and Apple Podcasts.
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan and wife convicted of marriage law violation in a fourth case
A Pakistani court on Saturday convicted and sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to seven years in prison on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the law, officials and a defense lawyer said.
An Iranian-backed militia official downplays the U.S. strikes in Iraq, hints at de-escalation
An Iraqi militia official on Saturday hinted at a desire to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East following retaliatory strikes launched by the United States against dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
Government seeking public input on 2035 carbon emissions target
The federal government wants to know what Canadians think the 2035 carbon emissions target should be. Here's how to respond.
Japan wants everyone to know: Taylor Swift will make it in time for the Super Bowl
Taylor Swift, who is holding concerts in Japan through Feb. 10, will make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play.
Advocates say Canada needs to look at alternatives after 9th province decides to stop immigration detention in jails
With a ninth province now indicating it will stop housing immigration detainees in its jails, advocates and lawyers say there needs to be a focus on community-based alternatives that respect the human rights and dignity of those individuals.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Snow totals already 30+ cm for parts of the Maritimes with much more to come
As a stalled ocean storm sits off the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia, further bands of heavy snow continue to wrap back into areas of that province as well as Prince Edward Island.
-
Large amounts of snowfall in the Maritimes causing delays, cancellations and closures
The slow moving weather system that’s dumping large amounts of snow on parts of the region has already resulted in a lengthy list of delays, cancellations and closures.
-
Pallet shelters nearly in place in Lower Sackville, N.S.
The Pallet shelters are almost all in place at Beacon House in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Toronto
-
W5
W5 'Crypto king' investor says she doesn’t believe Pleterski is orchestrating alleged Ponzi scheme alone
An investor who handed Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' $75,000 believes Aiden Pleterski is not the sole mastermind orchestrating the alleged multi-million dollar investment scheme that’s become synonymous with his name.
-
Driver dead after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby
One person has died following a three-vehicle crash in Whitby, Ont according to the provincial police highway safety division.
-
W5
W5 Video shows Ontario 'crypto king' associate refusing to hand over phone found in toilet caddy
A video displayed as evidence in court shows an associate of the so-called Ontario ‘crypto king’ refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators after hiding it in a toilet caddy during a court-ordered search at his girlfriend’s Oshawa, Ont. home, resulting in five months of jail time for the 27-year-old.
Montreal
-
Quebec committee recommends new 'fundamental right' to access French content online
Quebec intends to legislate to boost French content on streaming platforms as it seeks to push back against the overwhelming influence of foreign digital culture and corporations.
-
Body found in backyard of downtown Montreal daycare, police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after a man's body was discovered downtown near Saint Michael's Mission.
-
Snowmobiler dies in crash at Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
A man was killed on Saturday in a snowmobile accident at Hébertville-Station, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One dead, one in police custody following stabbing in Sudbury
A 20-year-old man is dead following a stabbing near the intersection of Cabot Street and Hearn Avenue in Greater Sudbury Friday evening.
-
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
London
-
Oh, what a knight: London defeats Erie Otters 5-3 in Friday night game
Denver Barkey fired the game winning goal Friday night as the London Knights beat the Erie Otters 5-3 at Budweiser Gardens.
-
More services or more cuts? London, Ont.’s budget committee gets to work
‘I think council should focus squarely on the changes they want to make’: What role will a ‘strong mayor’ veto play in this year’s budget process?
-
Fire damages Mt. Brydges home
District Chief Mike Bedard said flames were confined to the basement of the home and there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating Saturday morning homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is seeking information on a Saturday morning homicide in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood.
-
-
Kitchener
-
Three people found unresponsive at Wellington County home
One person is dead after emergency services found three people unresponsive at a home near Arthur Saturday morning.
-
Police investigate early-morning robbery at Waterloo business
An employee at Waterloo business was assaulted during an early-morning robbery Friday, Waterloo regional police say.
-
Human remains found in Guelph park, say police
Guelph police say human remains were found in Preservation Park on Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Five suspects arrested after cross-city police pursuit involving multiple stolen vehicles
Five people are facing charges after allegedly using multiple stolen vehicles to lead officers on a cross-city quest.
-
Calgary firefighters rescue woman who fell down embankment during dog walk
Paramedics took a woman in her 40s to hospital on Friday after she fell down an embankment in the community of McKenzie Lake.
-
For the first time, an Irish nationalist is chosen to lead Northern Ireland's government
An Irish nationalist made history Saturday by becoming Northern Ireland's first minister as the government returned to work after a two-year boycott by unionists.
Saskatoon
-
Officer-involved shooting and suspicious death in Saskatoon under investigation
An officer-involved shooting that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as well as the discovery of a deceased body in a home, are under investigation.
-
First Nation leaders renew calls for policing following Sask. stabbing inquest
Following recommendations from the James Smith Cree Nation inquest, First Nation leadership is renewing calls for its own police force.
-
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
-
Sohi to return to Edmonton City Hall on Monday along with some councillors and staff
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will return to city hall next week, along with some councillors and municipal staff, the city said in a Friday news release.
-
Connor McDavid wins the NHL All-Star Skills competition he helped revive
Connor McDavid can add another individual honor to his resume after winning the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night in Toronto.
Vancouver
-
AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
-
Lawyer for father of murdered B.C. girl denies client brought gun to Ali verdict
The father of a murdered 13-year-old girl did not bring a gun into a Vancouver courtroom eight weeks ago, on the day Ibrahim Ali was convicted of the killing, the man's lawyer has told a B.C. Supreme Court hearing.
-
Eby 'profoundly disturbed' by attack on B.C. Crown prosecutor near courthouse
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he was "profoundly disturbed" to hear that a provincial Crown prosecutor had been assaulted in Vancouver.
Regina
-
Students stage walkout in support of Sask. teachers amid stalled contract talks
A large group of students marched on the legislative building in Regina on Friday in support of teachers.
-
Regina industrial accident leaves one dead, another injured
One person is dead and another injured following an industrial accident Friday morning at Tubello Stoneworks, a business on the 400 block of McDonald Street, Regina police said.
-
City bus hits traffic light in Regina, minor injuries: Police
Crews are responding to a collision near the University of Regina after a city bus hit a traffic light.