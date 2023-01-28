Brockville, Ont. outreach group receives clothing donation from local retailer
An outreach program through a Brockville, Ont. church has received a boost thanks to a local business offering gently used clothing for those in need.
St. Johns United Church used to hold free breakfasts once a month before 2020, but the pandemic changed how they could do things, now offering bagged lunches.
"We make up about 40-45 bags once a month at the end of the month," outreach committee member Elaine Kennedy said.
"We have egg salad, tuna, a turkey salad and ham and cheese seems to be quite popular," Kennedy noted. "In each of those bags are a drink box, a fruit, a sandwich and some cookies and some sweets."
The outreach committee says on average 40 to 50 people use the program, and now they have something new to offer those who visit.
"We were contacted by a local retail store and they said, 'Listen, we've got some extra stuff that we really don't want to put into a landfill or we don't want to get rid of, can you use it?'" said church council member David Dargie.
"Of course, our answer was absolutely, and this started back in the fall of 2022 and we've been carrying on with each one of these lunches," he added.
Boxes of clothing that may have been returned, or have slight flaws like missing buttons, are now given a second chance at life.
"Right now, we've got everything from winter boots, winter gloves, warm socks are a big seller, I just saw someone take away three pairs of socks today," Dargie said.
"We've got warm coats, we've got toques, we've got scarfs, anything to do with the winter," he added, saying the retailer has dropped off at least seven boxes. "We've got a couple of boxes ready to go for the spring as well, that's going to be summer clothing."
David Dargie (left), outreach committee member Elaine Kennedy (centre) and Ann Faurschou at St. John's United Church in Brockville, Ont. on Saturday. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
A steady stream of people walked through the doors of the church on Saturday morning, picking out new gloves or boots, and thanking members for the generosity.
"They're always happy to have a nice lunch and very thankful and they often share a little bit about themselves and the warm clothing, of course, is very appreciated," Kennedy said.
Some of the clothing being offered by the outreach program at St. John's United Church in Brockville, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
If there are any items left at the end of the day, the group makes sure they also receive a home.
"We're going to take this up to the warming centre and we're going to take it to other places where both the food and the clothing can be distributed," Dargie said.
"There is so much of the retail clothing that goes into landfill, it's just ridiculous the amount that's thrown away," he noted. "It's not going to sit in a box in the basement of St. John's United Church, it's going to be put to use."
"We're doing our little part," added Kennedy. "I'm very appreciative of all the goodwill that we have in this community. It's a wonderful community."
"I've worked a long time in Brockville in terms of charitable organizations and non-profits," Dargie said. "It's just another example of how Brockville gives."
The local business offering the gently used clothing did not want to be named.
The outreach program runs the last Saturday of the month until March at the St. John's United Church.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Here's when Ottawa will see 10 to 15 cm of snow this weekend
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian police chiefs speak out on death of Black man beaten by U.S. officers
Canadian police chiefs condemned on Friday the death of a Black man who was savagely beaten by police during a traffic stop in the United States, saying the officers involved must be held accountable.
Outdoor enthusiasts: How to keep active and motivated during Canadian winter
When the cold and snow have people hunkering down, these outdoor enthusiasts find motivation in braving the Canadian winter through community and sport.
Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the unit whose officers beat to death Tyre Nichols as the nation and the city struggled to come to grips with video showing police pummelling the Black motorist.
Health Canada maintains use of COVID prevention drug Evusheld despite FDA pullback
Health Canada says it will continue to recommend COVID-19 prevention drug, Evulsheld, despite U.S. FDA pulling back its emergency use authorization due to concerns around its efficacy against Omicron subvariant 'Kraken.'
Germany won't be a 'party to the war' amid tanks exports to Ukraine: Ambassador
Germany's ambassador to Canada says Germany will not become 'a party to the conflict' in Ukraine, despite it and several other countries announcing they'll answer President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pleas for tanks, possibly increasing the risk of Russian escalation.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.
What we know -- and still don't know -- about what led to Tyre Nichols' death
Tyre Nichols was hospitalized after he was pulled over on January 7, police have said. Five Memphis Police Department officers, who also are Black, were fired after an internal investigation and are facing criminal charges, including second-degree murder.
Inflation-focused Pierre Poilievre back to Parliament as health-care talks loom
With a deal under negotiation between Ottawa and provinces, and premiers invited to a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in early February, the issue remains one where the Tory leader's position appears somewhat murky, including to some inside his own party.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotians hopeful new medical school will relieve health-care crisis
A day after Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced a second medical school for the province, people around Cape Breton are still celebrating.
-
Halifax Thunderbirds honour Indigenous roots of lacrosse
The Halifax Thunderbirds hosted its annual Every Child Matters night Friday, which included a pre-game ceremony to draw attention to and honour the victims and survivors of Canada’s residential school system.
-
Faculty at Cape Breton University go on strike to back demands for higher wages
Some faculty members at Cape Breton University have walked off the job. Their strike started Friday, with the faculty's union saying the administration has disrespected it at every turn, leading to a large number of labour grievances.
Toronto
-
$3.85M 'opulent McMansion' sits on the market in Toronto as longtime tenants displaced
The transformation of a house in downtown Toronto – from a multi-unit with below market rent to a luxury single-family home – is not an anomaly. But rather, housing and legal experts say it is emblematic of why a housing crisis continues to grip the city.
-
Man allegedly assaults TTC streetcar riders in downtown Toronto
A man allegedly assaulted riders on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto on Saturday, according to Toronto police.
-
Ontarians can get money back with these personal income tax credits
While the deadline to file your taxes is months away, there are some personal tax credits Ontarians may qualify for that require some time pilfering through receipts to get them.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area private school teacher arrested in connection with child pornography
Parents at a private school on Montreal's South Shore received a disturbing letter Friday night informing them a teacher had been arrested in connection with child pornography. Gilles Croteau is a math teacher at Collège Trinité, a high school in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.
-
'It's very frustrating, and it's scary': Kanesatake Grand Chief calling for better security from the SQ
Some Indigenous communities in Quebec that are patrolled by provincial police say the established system does not fully meet security needs and needs improvement.
-
One of Canada's 'most wanted' arrested in Mexico for alleged pimping and sexual offences
A Laval, Que. man considered one of Canada's most wanted criminals has been arrested in Mexico on allegations of pimping and serious sexual offences. A Canada-wide warrant was for Blake Charbonneau's arrest last year, with a reward of up to $50,000 offered last year for information that could lead to his capture.
Northern Ontario
-
Protests planned this weekend in North Bay to mark the anniversary of the ‘Freedom Convoy’
Northern supporters of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ mark the anniversary of last winter's demonstrations across Canada by holding a gathering of their own this weekend in North Bay.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect may still be in North Bay, police say
Police in North Bay and Rama continue to seek the public’s assistance in locating an 'armed and dangerous' suspect, who may still be in the North Bay.
London
-
'I can’t do much about the uninformed': Drag queen story time in Sarnia, Ont. met with protesters
The supporters outnumbered the protesters more than 20-to-one. As drag queen Amanda Villa prepared to sing and read to children in Sarnia, a small group of protesters marched outside, while more than 100 supporters of the rally “All You Need is Love” spent time chasing them around the parking lot, and having peaceful discussions about acceptance and hate.
-
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. region
Only a few days after a large winter weather system rolled through southern Ontario, Environment Canada has once again issued a special weather statement for the London region, warning of a snow-rain mix expected to begin Saturday night.
-
Elementary school flashbacks aside, dodgeball a growing adult sport
Upwards of 300 athletes are in London, Ont. this weekend for a major tournament. But the visitors are not here for any sport you might be expecting, including hockey or figure skating — they are taking part in the Forest City Invitational Dodgeball Tournament.
Winnipeg
-
Two charged in North Point Douglas assault
Two men face assault charges after an apartment stabbing in North Point Douglas Friday.
-
Police seize drugs, weapons in several Friday busts
Winnipeg police have made multiple arrests in several drug busts on Friday.
-
‘One of my favourite attractions’: Warming huts return to Forks river trail
A building blitz is underway at The Forks as the six new warming huts along the Nestaweya River Trail begin to take shape.
Kitchener
-
'I'm very happy about the decision': Resident reacts to judge dismissing region’s bid for encampment injunction
The Region of Waterloo has lost a court bid for an injunction to evict residents of an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.
-
Elora drag queen show organizers hopeful for conflict free night despite online pushback
A drag queen show in Elora will continue Saturday night as planned, despite organizers saying concerns were raised after online comments targeted the event.
-
City of Kitchener declares snow event as up to 15 cm of snowfall overnight possible
For the second time this week, the City of Kitchener has declared a snow event, meaning parking overnight on city streets is prohibited.
Calgary
-
SUV slides into side of northwest Calgary home Saturday morning
An SUV slid into a house in northwest Calgary Saturday morning.
-
Calgary's Abi Strate lands on podium in German FIS ski jumping event
Calgary's Abigail Strate became the latest Canadian women's ski jumper to land on a podium Saturday when she finished third at an FIS event in Hinterzarten, Germany.
-
University of Lethbridge students push back against controversial speaker
The University of Lethbridge says a controversial guest speaker appearance will go ahead, despite pushback from some students.
Saskatoon
-
Fire and police respond to roof collapse in northwest Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) called in the fire department to inspect a building in the city’s northwest early Saturday morning.
-
'A long period of extreme wind chill': Environment Canada warns of deep freeze in Sask.
An Arctic air mass is settling in over the eastern prairies, and Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold conditions.
-
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider, David Albright, dead at 63
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider and 1989 Grey Cup Champion, David Albright, has died. He was 63.
Edmonton
-
CRA head says it 'wouldn't be worth the effort' to review all ineligible pandemic payments
The head of the Canada Revenue Agency says it 'wouldn't be worth the effort' to fully review $15.5 billion in potentially ineligible pandemic wage benefit payments flagged by Canada's Auditor General.
-
With break looming, Oilers won't look past Blackhawks
The Edmonton Oilers received a good lesson if they tuned into what transpired when their next opponents, the Chicago Blackhawks, faced their Alberta rivals.
-
John de Ruiter makes first court appearance; book author says women in Oasis have been 'traumatized'
The self-proclaimed spiritual leader accused of sexually assaulting four of his female followers between 2017 and 2020 made his first court appearance in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Transit bus attacked with '5-foot-long metal fence post' in Vancouver, police say
Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating after a "five-foot-long metal fence post" was thrown at the windshield of a bus in Vancouver Friday night.
-
Merritt's Rockin River the latest B.C. music festival to cancel 2023 event
A country music festival in the B.C. Interior is the latest to announce the cancellation of its 2023 event.
-
Stolen licence plate leads to drug arrest in Vernon, B.C.
Mounties in B.C.'s Interior say a vehicle with a stolen Saskatchewan licence plate has led to drug trafficking charges against a Vernon resident.
Regina
-
'A long period of extreme wind chill': Environment Canada warns of deep freeze in Sask.
An Arctic air mass is settling in over the eastern prairies, and Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold conditions.
-
New trial ordered for Sask. man whose drug trafficking charges were stayed due to COVID-19 delays
A Saskatchewan man who had his charges stayed based on pandemic delays in court will be headed back for trial, after a ruling from the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.
-
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider, David Albright, dead at 63
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider and 1989 Grey Cup Champion, David Albright, has died. He was 63.