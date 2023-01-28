Brockville, Ont. outreach group receives clothing donation from local retailer

An outreach program through a Brockville, Ont. church has received a boost thanks to a local business offering gently used clothing for those in need.

St. Johns United Church used to hold free breakfasts once a month before 2020, but the pandemic changed how they could do things, now offering bagged lunches.

"We make up about 40-45 bags once a month at the end of the month," outreach committee member Elaine Kennedy said.

"We have egg salad, tuna, a turkey salad and ham and cheese seems to be quite popular," Kennedy noted. "In each of those bags are a drink box, a fruit, a sandwich and some cookies and some sweets."

The outreach committee says on average 40 to 50 people use the program, and now they have something new to offer those who visit.

"We were contacted by a local retail store and they said, 'Listen, we've got some extra stuff that we really don't want to put into a landfill or we don't want to get rid of, can you use it?'" said church council member David Dargie.

"Of course, our answer was absolutely, and this started back in the fall of 2022 and we've been carrying on with each one of these lunches," he added.

Boxes of clothing that may have been returned, or have slight flaws like missing buttons, are now given a second chance at life.

"Right now, we've got everything from winter boots, winter gloves, warm socks are a big seller, I just saw someone take away three pairs of socks today," Dargie said.

"We've got warm coats, we've got toques, we've got scarfs, anything to do with the winter," he added, saying the retailer has dropped off at least seven boxes. "We've got a couple of boxes ready to go for the spring as well, that's going to be summer clothing."

David Dargie (left), outreach committee member Elaine Kennedy (centre) and Ann Faurschou at St. John's United Church in Brockville, Ont. on Saturday. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

A steady stream of people walked through the doors of the church on Saturday morning, picking out new gloves or boots, and thanking members for the generosity.

"They're always happy to have a nice lunch and very thankful and they often share a little bit about themselves and the warm clothing, of course, is very appreciated," Kennedy said.

Some of the clothing being offered by the outreach program at St. John's United Church in Brockville, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

If there are any items left at the end of the day, the group makes sure they also receive a home.

"We're going to take this up to the warming centre and we're going to take it to other places where both the food and the clothing can be distributed," Dargie said.

"There is so much of the retail clothing that goes into landfill, it's just ridiculous the amount that's thrown away," he noted. "It's not going to sit in a box in the basement of St. John's United Church, it's going to be put to use."

"We're doing our little part," added Kennedy. "I'm very appreciative of all the goodwill that we have in this community. It's a wonderful community."

"I've worked a long time in Brockville in terms of charitable organizations and non-profits," Dargie said. "It's just another example of how Brockville gives."

The local business offering the gently used clothing did not want to be named.

The outreach program runs the last Saturday of the month until March at the St. John's United Church.