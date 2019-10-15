

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Hold the spider selfies at the National Gallery for the next few weeks.

The gallery’s signature giant spider “Maman” is fenced off to the public while the lighting system underneath the giant spider is replaced.

“The new recessed lighting system will be weatherproof and more durable—the 9 new LED lights will last for an estimated 10 years” wrote spokesperson Geneviève Ménard in a statement.

The new lighting will also make the spider "brighter and better illuminated against the backdrop of The National Gallery.

“Maman” was created by French artist Louise Bourgeois in New York. Cast in bronze and stainless steel, it weighs 18,000 pounds or 6178 kg.

The gallery paid $3 million for the sculpture in 2005. At the time, the cost did attract some criticism.

But "Maman" has become an iconic part of the parliamentary district, a popular and unique spot in the capital. In the social media era, the sculpture's return on investment for the gallery has been extraordinary. Thousands of tourists gather under her eight legs and giant marble eggs in all types of weather.

The legs have been wrapped in protective material so they are not damaged during the renovation.

The work is expected to be complete by late October, weather permitting.