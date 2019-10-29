Flu season begins this week with an aggressive effort to convince Ontarians to get the flu vaccine.

Ontario’s Health Ministry, the province’s doctors, and Ottawa Public Health will begin Wednesday with a “vaccine hesitancy” and public education campaign.

Anti-vaccine activists held a rally Tuesday at the Ontario Legislature, to launch a legal challenge of the province’s vaccination laws. The law requires children be immunized against certain diseases unless their parents obtain an objection for medical reasons or over their beliefs. They allege the laws breach Charter rights.

There are already three confirmed cases of the flu in Ottawa.

More properly known as season influenza, flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy-nose or head, body aches and chills.

It is estimated that every year about 3,500 Canadians will die from flu related illness with about 12,000 ending up in the hospital, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

This year’s flu vaccines protect against four different flu viruses, including two influenza A viruses (A/H1N1 and A/H3N2) and B viruses (B/Colorado and B/Phuket), according to Ottawa Public Health.

OPH says on top of the flu vaccine people can help prevent the flu by washing hands frequently with soap, using hand sanitizer, and avoiding touching eyes and mouth.

The flu vaccine has arrived in Ottawa.

The first of many flu vaccine clinics offered by Ottawa Public Health begin Saturday, November 2nd at AY Jackson Secondary School, 150 Abbeyhill Drive in Kanata.

A complete list of clinics can be found at the OPH website.