Ottawa

    • Boy, 3, dies after falling from Ottawa high-rise

    Ottawa police at 1240 Donald St., where a 3-year-old boy fell from an apartment. Sept. 24, 2023. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police at 1240 Donald St., where a 3-year-old boy fell from an apartment. Sept. 24, 2023. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

    Ottawa police confirm a three-year-old boy has died after falling several storeys from an apartment on Donald Street Sunday afternoon.

    Police confirmed the boy died in hospital in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    "The matter is being investigated to understand what led to the fall," police said. "Supports are being put in place for the family."

    Boy found without vital signs

    The boy had no vital signs when paramedics arrived at 1240 Donald St. at around 1 p.m., a spokesperson said.

    Responding paramedics tried to resuscitate the child as he was taken to the children's trauma centre, where his vital signs remained absent.

    He fell from a significant height. 

    Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa that a window screen was seen on the ground near the boy, and one was missing from a 16th storey window; however, a person who lives in the building told CTV News Ottawa at the scene that the boy fell from the 18th floor. 

    The building is an 19-floor building, with no 13th floor.

    Police did not immediately confirm how far the boy fell. 

    --With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.

