Boy, 3, dies after falling from Ottawa high-rise

Ottawa police confirm a three-year-old boy has died after falling several storeys from an apartment on Donald Street Sunday afternoon.

Police confirmed the boy died in hospital in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Emergency personnel and @ottawapolice officers responded to a tragic incident on the 1200 Block of Donald St. just after 1 p.m. today where a young child fell from an apartment building.



Despite efforts to revive the child, they were declared deceased in hospital. The matter is… — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 24, 2023

"The matter is being investigated to understand what led to the fall," police said. "Supports are being put in place for the family."

Boy found without vital signs

The boy had no vital signs when paramedics arrived at 1240 Donald St. at around 1 p.m., a spokesperson said.

Responding paramedics tried to resuscitate the child as he was taken to the children's trauma centre, where his vital signs remained absent.

He fell from a significant height.

Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa that a window screen was seen on the ground near the boy, and one was missing from a 16th storey window; however, a person who lives in the building told CTV News Ottawa at the scene that the boy fell from the 18th floor.

The building is an 19-floor building, with no 13th floor.

Police did not immediately confirm how far the boy fell.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.