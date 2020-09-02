OTTAWA -- A 33-year-old Bonnechere Valley Township woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on Highway 41, north of Mountain Road, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred north of Eganville.

Police say the investigation shows a southbound passenger vehicle collided with a northbound van on a curve in the roadway.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, Paula Bashford of Bonnechere Valley Township, died in hospital.

A 31-year-old driver of the van was airlifted to an Ottawa-area hospital for treatment. Two children in the van were not hurt.

The OPP continues to investigate.