Bonnechere Valley Township woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa Valley
Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 9:18AM EDT
OTTAWA -- A 33-year-old Bonnechere Valley Township woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on Highway 41, north of Mountain Road, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred north of Eganville.
Police say the investigation shows a southbound passenger vehicle collided with a northbound van on a curve in the roadway.
The driver of the southbound vehicle, Paula Bashford of Bonnechere Valley Township, died in hospital.
A 31-year-old driver of the van was airlifted to an Ottawa-area hospital for treatment. Two children in the van were not hurt.
The OPP continues to investigate.