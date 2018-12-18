

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A preventative boil water advisory has been issued for 24,500 homes in Gatineau as crews work to repair a broken water main.

The broken pipe on Alexandre-Taché Boulevard caused a drop in water pressure Monday evening. Residents started reporting no water in Hull around 6:30 p.m.

Gatineau Fire reported four homes were evacuated on Belleau Street due to the accumulation of water in the basements. The break also impaired water and natural gas supplies to the homes.

The City of Gatineau says the preventative boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Police closed Alexandre-Taché in both directions between Boucherville and rue Hormidas-Dupuis to allow crews to repair the pipe.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the Fontaine Building in Gatineau will be closed today due to low water pressure. Limited access will be granted to employees to get their laptops to work from home.