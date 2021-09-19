OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire Services say a body was recovered Saturday night after a swimmer went missing in Mooney's Bay.

In a press release, OFS said water rescue crews were called in to help at around 9:30 p.m. and began searching for the swimmer.

"After an extensive search of the waterway and shore line areas, a body was found," the release said.

Ottawa police told CTV News Ottawa that the man's death is under investigation and next of kin are being notified.

The victim's age and identity have not been announced.

No other information was immediately available.