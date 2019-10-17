Police confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 5th the body of a missing Ottawa man has been located.

40-year-old Peter Prachar was last seen October 10th in the Algonquin College area. His family and various volunteers helped with the search over the last several weeks.

His 2010 grey 4-door Toyota Corolla was found October 15th at the Prescott-Russell Recreational Trail parking lot, near Renaud and Anderson Roads.

Police say foul play is not suspected and there will be no other information released, at the request of the family.