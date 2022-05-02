Bob Chiarelli files nomination papers as Ottawa municipal election campaign begins
A former Ottawa mayor has filed nomination papers in a bid to become mayor again as the dash to the municipal ballot box officially begins.
Bob Chiarelli, 80, kicked off his campaign for mayor by registering at the city's elections office Monday morning.
Chiarelli was elected the first mayor of the amalgamated city of Ottawa in 2000, and served two terms before losing in the 2006 election. He is also a veteran of provincial politics, serving as a Liberal cabinet minister.
"I'm not doing it to satisfy my ego or pad my resume in any way, shape or form," Chiarelli told CTV News at Noon on Monday. "I'm a citizen like any other citizen, and I think there's a strong consensus among us that a lot of things at city hall are moving in the wrong direction."
Chiarelli singled out the city's growing debt, LRT issues, and the city's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests in February as issues he thinks the current council could have handled better.
"The councillors are very divided on a lot of issues and they’re not working together as a team," he said.
Monday is the first day candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee can file their nomination papers to run in the 2022 municipal election on Oct. 24. Candidates can begin accepting contributions and spending money on their campaign once the nomination forms have been filed and approved by the city.
There will be a new mayor and at least seven new councillors at Ottawa City Hall after the election.
Jim Watson has announced he will not be seeking re-election after three terms as mayor of Canada’s capital. Watson was first elected mayor of the amalgamated city of Ottawa in 2010, and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
Councillors Diane Deans and Catherine McKenney both announced in December they would be running for mayor.
Chiarelli, asked why at his age he's running for the city's top job again, said it's up to the voters whether that matters.
"That's something for the voters to decide," he said. "We have six months. There's a campaign with a lot of energy, I've got a lot of ideas on how to solve some problems, some new initiatives to bring forward ... that'll be up to the public to decide."
Four councillors have said they will not be seeking re-election – Jean Cloutier, Keith Egli, Jan Harder and Scott Moffatt. And a new councillor will sit at the council table this election, as Ottawa adds a 24th ward to address the growing population. The new ward is “Ward 24 – Barrhaven East.”
Candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee have until Friday, Aug. 19 to submit their nomination forms.
