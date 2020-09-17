OTTAWA -- An eastern Ontario family had a surprise visitor for breakfast.

Ontario Provincial Police tweeted a photo of a black bear wandering outside a home on County Road 5 near Athens Thursday morning.

The bear was just passing through the property, and there was no threat.

Advisory: Black bear spotted outside a residence on #CR-5, north of Athens this morning. @OntarioNRF has been notified. pic.twitter.com/op5eiCa9TT — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) September 17, 2020

The OPP tells CTV News Ottawa there have been a few bear sightings across eastern Ontario recently.

Last week, the OPP in Lanark County reported a vehicle collision involving a bear.

The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to four reports of black bears at the end of August.

Police say you should only call 911 if a bear poses an immediate threat by acting aggressively or in a threatening way, situations where the bear has entered an enclosed space or is stalking people or animals.