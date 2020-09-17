Advertisement
Black bear visits home near Athens, Ont.
A black bear was spotted outside a home near Athens, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 17. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OPP_ER)
OTTAWA -- An eastern Ontario family had a surprise visitor for breakfast.
Ontario Provincial Police tweeted a photo of a black bear wandering outside a home on County Road 5 near Athens Thursday morning.
The bear was just passing through the property, and there was no threat.
The OPP tells CTV News Ottawa there have been a few bear sightings across eastern Ontario recently.
Last week, the OPP in Lanark County reported a vehicle collision involving a bear.
The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to four reports of black bears at the end of August.
Police say you should only call 911 if a bear poses an immediate threat by acting aggressively or in a threatening way, situations where the bear has entered an enclosed space or is stalking people or animals.