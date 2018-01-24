Bitcoin business robbery foiled by hidden employee; police search for suspects
A person of interest (left) and two men suspected of trying to rob a bitcoin business in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Police handouts)
Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 4:15PM EST
Ottawa Police are hoping you can help them identify two men accused of trying to rob a bitcoin business in the west end.
According to police, three men armed with guns got in to the office on Concourse Gate on Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.
They reportedly tied up four employees, not knowing there was a fifth employee hiding in an office calling police.
When officers arrived, they spotted one suspect running in a ravine. After a foot chase, police arrested him but the other two suspects managed to get away.
One employee was hit in the head with a gun during the robbery and was taken to hospital.
Jimmy St-Hilaire, 19, is facing a long list of charges:
- Five counts of robbery with a firearm
- Five counts of point a firearm
- Five counts of forcible confinement
- Wear disguise
- Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
- Carry concealed weapon
- Possess firearm while prohibited
- Possess weapon for committing an offence
- Possess loaded regulated firearm
The other two suspects are only being described as being black males.
Police also want to talk to a person of interest who was in the business during the incident that left before officers had a chance to talk to them.
Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police's Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116