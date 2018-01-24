

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are hoping you can help them identify two men accused of trying to rob a bitcoin business in the west end.

According to police, three men armed with guns got in to the office on Concourse Gate on Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.

They reportedly tied up four employees, not knowing there was a fifth employee hiding in an office calling police.

When officers arrived, they spotted one suspect running in a ravine. After a foot chase, police arrested him but the other two suspects managed to get away.

One employee was hit in the head with a gun during the robbery and was taken to hospital.

Jimmy St-Hilaire, 19, is facing a long list of charges:

Five counts of robbery with a firearm

Five counts of point a firearm

Five counts of forcible confinement

Wear disguise

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Carry concealed weapon

Possess firearm while prohibited

Possess weapon for committing an offence

Possess loaded regulated firearm

The other two suspects are only being described as being black males.

Police also want to talk to a person of interest who was in the business during the incident that left before officers had a chance to talk to them.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police's Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116