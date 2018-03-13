

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The man known as the father of Kanata has passed away.

Bill Teron died in hospital yesterday. He was 85.

Teron was a pioneer in building much of Ottawa's west end. Long-time councillor and former Kanata mayor Marianne Wilkinson tells CTV Teron was a man of vision.

"We had apartments. We had townhouses. We had single homes. We had people of all different incomes," she said. "Bill's idea was that communities should be mixed communities where everybody could live and work together."

A private memorial is planned for Pinecrest cemetery.