Baseline Road Walmart remains closed after fire extinguisher incident

The Walmart Supercentre on Baseline Road in Nepean remains closed following an incident involving a distressed individual.

Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa they were called to the store on Baseline near Clyde Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

"A fire extinguisher was used and there was property damage caused in the incident. There were no reported serious injuries," police said in a statement. "This involved a young person in distress and as such, we will not comment further."

Shoppers who visited the store this week found the doors closed. The closure was still in effect Wednesday afternoon.

It's unclear when the store will reopen. CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Walmart for comment.

Earlier in the week, Walmart confirmed that a fire extinguisher was discharged and the store was temporarily closed for cleaning.

"We’re doing everything we can to re-open the store as soon as possible. We apologize for the short-term inconvenience," the spokesperson said.