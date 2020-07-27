OTTAWA -- Ottawa's top doctor says the public health unit is looking at ways to cut down on long lines for bars on busy nights in an effort to reduce chances for COVID-19 to spread, and making bars appointment-only is one suggestion.

Ottawa entered Stage 3 on July 17, which allowed for bars and restaurants to reopen their indoor dining and tap rooms, with physical distancing.

However, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says there have been reports of long lines to get into popular bars, leading to clusters of people not physically distancing outdoors in bar-heavy areas.

"When there's a lineup in the street, we're finding people aren't physically distancing in that lineup," Dr. Etches told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron" on Monday.

Dr. Etches says Ottawa Public Health is working with the city's By-Law and Regulatory Services to come up with new measures to cut down on long lines and encourage physical distancing to reduce transmission of COVID-19.

"We're implementing measures that will address the lineups on the streets. We've seen some progress in that. Compared to a previous weekend, last weekend went better. There weren't any tickets or warnings that had to be issued."

One of the things Dr. Etches said OPH is looking at is asking bars to be appointment-only.

"These are the kinds of things we need to work with businesses to implement," she said. "There are effective ways to get rid of lineups and these are the kinds of things that we're working together with businesses and the City By-law because we do know that we want to keep two metres between people. It's just really important."

Dr. Etches says increased signage about physical distancing or requiring masks outdoors when in lineups are also measures the health unit is working on.

"There's a lot of work to focus on making sure these businesses don't become a source of transmission."

Still too early to judge impact of Stage 3

Dr. Etches told Kristy Cameron it is still too early to judge the impact of Stage 3 on Ottawa's COVID-19 case count. She said the double-digit increases in cases over the past 10 days are still linked to indoor parties in early July, but now those cases are starting to spread a bit further.

"Those people who went to those parties ill passed on the virus to people at the party and now we're seeing cases in households of those contacts," she said. "Previously, one case led to less than another case, so the overall rates declined, but now one case is leading to many other cases, so it is a concern."

Dr. Etches is urging people to go back to the basics of virus management: physically distancing, wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and staying home when sick.

She adds that close contacts are still limited to 10 people who are part of an exclusive "bubble" incorporating household members and a few others outside. While indoor gathering limits have increased to 50 in Stage 3 that is only allowed if physical distancing can be maintained.