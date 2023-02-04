Barefoot escape after one of six fires in Ottawa Saturday

Ottawa firefighters responded to three fires overnight, a fourth later in the morning, and two more during the day as extreme cold gripped the capital.

A family of four and one guest on Kittiwake Drive in Stittsville escaped their home barefoot early Saturday morning after a fire broke out.

Ottawa Fire Services reported the fire just before 5:30 a.m. and said a second alarm was called because of the cold.

Most of the family had escaped into the back yard without any boots on but couldn't make it around front because of the flames, OFS said. One managed to get out the front. Firefighters were able to rescue them and begin treating them for frostbite in one of the fire trucks that arrived. Ottawa paramedics said four patients were treated and released at the scene. Some minor smoke inhalation was also treated.

OFS spokesperson Nick DeFazio told CTV News Ottawa that several pets, including a frog, a lizard, a gecko, and a bird, were rescued from the home. Firefighters were able to reach family members trapped in the back yard by breaking down a fence.

Earlier, at around 3:20 a.m., an alarm sounded at Algonquin College residence on Navaho Drive. Firefighters found smoke on the first floor and were able to extinguish a fire. Students sheltered in a nearby campus building while crews were working. OFS said no injuries were reported. Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa that two people were treated and released at the scene for minor smoke inhalation-related symptoms.

Algonquin College says there is fire and smoke damage to one suite within the residence building, and the students will be housed at an alternate suite within the building.

The college told CTV News Ottawa two occupants of the suite and a security officer were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

At around 2 a.m., a fire was reported in an apartment building on Daly Avenue. It was found in a bedroom and quickly extinguished. The building was evacuated and residents were sheltered in an OC Transpo bus. One person was injured.

A fourth fire was reported just after 11:45 a.m. on Portland Avenue near Bank Street. Flames were reported at the back of a house and on the roof.

OFS said the fire was under control by 12:48 p.m. There was a risk of the roof collapsing as firefighters worked to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported. Three adults who lived in the home were able to safely escape, but they will be displaced, OFS said.

Following that, a fire broke out on the 22nd floor of Les Suites hotel in downtown Ottawa, where firefighters found some furniture ablaze. No one was reported hurt.

The sixth fire of the day was reported on Manse Road near Cameron Street in Cumberland just after 6 p.m. A vehicle was on fire inside a garage. No one was hurt in that blaze, either.