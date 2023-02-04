Fire at hotel in downtown Ottawa

Firefighters battled a fire on the top floor of Les Suites Hotel in downtown Ottawa on Saturday afternoon, the fifth fire in the capital in 15 hours.

Black smoke was seen from the 22nd floor of the hotel on Besserer Street just at approximately 4:10 p.m. Saturday.

Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio tells CTV News Ottawa firefighters conducted a search of the 22nd floor and found no one on the floor. DeFazio says hotel staff told firefighters the floor was currently under construction.

OC Transpo buses were called to provide shelter for the guests forced to evacuate the hotel.

Firefighters have also responded to fires on Kittiwake Drive in Stittsville, at an Algonquin College student residence, an apartment building on Daly Avenue and a home on Portland Avenue.

We are on scene for a 🔥 at Les Suites Hotel on Besserer St off of Nicholas St & Dalhousie St. Firefighters arrived in 3 min & smoke & flames were visible from the top floor. #OttNews



⛔️ Please avoid the area ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/NLGy6cBkJG — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) February 4, 2023

