Backstage with Disney’s Aladdin at the NAC

Senzel Ahmady plays Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin. The Broadway musical is at the National Arts Centre until Sunday. (Submitted) Senzel Ahmady plays Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin. The Broadway musical is at the National Arts Centre until Sunday. (Submitted)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina