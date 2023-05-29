Augusta driver blew 3x the legal limit on Highway 416

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver from Augusta Township is facing an impaired driving charge after someone on Highway 416 spotted a vehicle moving erratically.

OPP said officers received a complaint that someone was driving all over the road near Kemptville Sunday night.

A 31-year-old driver was stopped and blew three times the legal limit on a breathalyzer, police claimed. Open alcohol was also found in the car.

#GrenvilleOPP received a complaint about someone driving all over the road last night on #HWY416 nth of Kemptville. 31 yr old driver from Augusta was charged with #ImpairedDriving after blowing over 3x legal limit. Open alcohol seized. Suspect impaired?-call 911. @maddcanada ^ac pic.twitter.com/M6PefGitFN — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) May 29, 2023

Impaired drivers face an immediate roadside licence suspension of 90 days, a 7-day vehicle impound and a $550 fine for a first offence. Conviction could lead to a licence suspension of at least one year and a requirement to use an ignition interlock device for at least 1 year, in addition to additional fines and possible jail time.