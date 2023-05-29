Augusta driver blew 3x the legal limit on Highway 416

Alcohol bottles allegedly found in a vehicle being driven by someone who blew 3 times the legal limit on Highway 416 May 28, 2023, according to OPP. (OPP/Twitter) Alcohol bottles allegedly found in a vehicle being driven by someone who blew 3 times the legal limit on Highway 416 May 28, 2023, according to OPP. (OPP/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina