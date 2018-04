CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Fire says at least six businesses suffered extensive damage after a large fire in Orléans Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to St. Joseph Boulevard near Grey Nuns Drive just after 12:30 pm.

Officials says only minor injurieswere reported. Paramedics say no one was taken to hospital.

Damages are estimated at a couple million dollars.

There is still no word on cause. A fire investigator has been called.