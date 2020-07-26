OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is confirming 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the city in its latest update, marking the ninth straight day of double-digit increases, but is also marking 30 straight days of zero deaths from the virus.

Ottawa's 26 cases were among 137 reported across Ontario on Sunday.

In Sunday's dashboard update, OPH says there have now been a total of 2,415 laboratory-confirmed cases since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

In the past seven days, there have been 191 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, for an average of 27.29 cases per day.

The death toll in Ottawa stands at 263 residents.

The number of people in hospital has gone down since Saturday's update. OPH reports eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19 complications and three are in intensive care. On Saturday, 11 people were listed in hospital, with three in the ICU.

Active cases

The number of known active cases is still on the rise, jumping by 10 Sunday to 244, the highest it's been since May 13.

The number of active cases is the number of all total cases minus the number of all resolved cases and deaths.

OPH says 1,908 cases are considered resolved, having passed 14 days since symptom onset or positive test result. Sixteen new resolved cases were added to the total case count Sunday.

Cases by age

People in their 20s led the number of new cases reported in Ottawa Sunday, with eight of 26. Zero new cases were reported in anyone 70 or older.

On Saturday, nine cases were reported in children under the age of 10. On Sunday, three cases were reported in that same demographic.

People in their 30s accounted for six of Sunday's 26 new cases.

Here is a breakdown of all COVID-19 cases in the city to date by age category:

90+ years: 197 (0 new cases)

80-89 years: 274 (0 new cases)

70-79 years: 188 (0 new cases)

60-69 years: 249 (2 new cases)

50-59 years: 334 (2 new cases)

40-49 years: 323 (3 new cases)

30-39 years: 314 (6 new cases)

20-29 years: 364 (8 new cases)

10-19 years: 110 (2 new cases)

0-9 years: 62 (3 new cases)

Institutional outbreaks

There are seven active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa, as of Sunday. No new outbreaks were added or removed from Ottawa Public Health's outbreak list.

Three outbreaks are in child care settings, two are in long-term care homes, and two are in retirement homes.

Outbreaks are declared in long-term care homes or retirement homes as soon as a single case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member, regardless of symptoms, is confirmed in a lab. In child care settings, a single symptomatic, lab-confirmed case in a staff member, home child care provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

The following locations are in outbreak status: