'Armed and dangerous' 18-year-old arrested on gun charges
Alexandre Cadet is described as an 18-year-old man with light brown skin, a medium build, standing about 5'7" (1.7m) tall and weighing between 140-150 lbs (64-68 kg). (Ottawa Police)
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 5:38PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 5, 2018 11:41AM EST
Ottawa Police say an 18-year-old they called "armed and dangerous" wanted in connection with gun charges has been arrested.
Police say a gun was seized at a home Friday morning, but a suspect was not found.
Alexandre Cadet was taken into custody in Gatineau Saturday night when police say they seized a second firearm.
Cadet is charged with:
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
Cadet is scheduled to appear in court this week.