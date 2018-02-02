

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say an 18-year-old they called "armed and dangerous" wanted in connection with gun charges has been arrested.

Police say a gun was seized at a home Friday morning, but a suspect was not found.

Alexandre Cadet was taken into custody in Gatineau Saturday night when police say they seized a second firearm.

Cadet is charged with:

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Cadet is scheduled to appear in court this week.