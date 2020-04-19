OTTAWA -- Are you bored at home and looking for a new activity? How about diving into the world of poetry?

If that interests you at all, the Ottawa Public Library has you covered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

April is National Poetry Month, a time to appreciate poetry by reading, writing, and sharing it.

Accordingly, the library has curated a list of more than 500 poems to peruse. They’re also issuing weekly poetry writing challenges, encouraging people to share their work on social media using the hashtag #NPM2020.

If you’ve never tried poetry before, they have guides to help you get started in various genres.

And toward the end of the month, the library is planning to organize an online poetry slam event.

Library branches are closed until at least June 30 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but virtual visitors can check out the new ‘Isolation Recreation’ section with all kinds of resources for people of all ages.

The library is also featuring its movie streaming collection as part of National Canadian Film Day, which is this Wednesday.

If you’ve plowed through the movies on your Netflix list and are looking for something else, that may be a good option.