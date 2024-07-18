OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Apartment fire displaces one adult in Centretown

    Ottawa Fire Services says an adult has been displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment in a residential building in Centretown Thursday morning.

    Firefighters say they received multiple calls reporting black and grey smoke coming from a four-storey building located in the 300 block of Maclaren Street.

    Crews arrived on the scene two minutes into the initial call. When they saw the smoke and found that residents had evacuated outside, they declared a working fire for additional resources.

    Then they located the fire inside an apartment on the third floor, and quickly extinguished and prevented it from spreading into other units.

    When the fire was declared under control at 9:23 a.m., firefighters searched the apartment and did not find anyone inside.

    Crews have contacted victim services to assist the resident who has been displaced.

    The building was ventilated by high pressurized fans and when the air quality was improved, residents were allowed to go back to their units.

    The investigation into what led to the fire is under investigation.

