OTTAWA -- This year's annual Christmas Cheer Breakfast will be virtual.

CTV Ottawa's Graham Richardson, Patricia Boal and Matt Skube will be hosting this virtual event this Friday, Dec.4.

While we're not meeting together over breakfast in person, the event will still be the kick-off to the holidays.

It’s one hour of cheer including local celebrities, music, and entertainment so that you can help make the holiday season a little brighter for those who need a helping hand.

Purchase your tickets now at http://christmascheerottawa.com/

Money raised will support 21 local charities this holiday season.

Christmas Cheer has been supporting local charities for almost 70 years, and this year they need you more than ever. So get your coffee and breakfast and tune in!