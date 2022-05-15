An Ottawa high school discusses updating the dress code and a Royal visit to the capital: Five stories to watch this week
An Ottawa French Catholic high school begins meetings to update the dress code, construction season ramps up in Ottawa and Prince Charles and Camilla visit the capital.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
Revising the dress code
Ottawa's French Catholic School Board says meetings will be held this week with students at Béatrice-Desloges high school to review the dress code, after students and parents expressed outrage at a dress-code blitz.
Students held a protest on Friday after the principal and senior staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' one-day earlier to enforce the school's dress code. Students said the class-to-class enforcement left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
On Saturday, the director of education for the the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est apologized to students for the dress-code check, adding it was unacceptable.
"This dress code verification strategy is not encouraged by the CECCE and is not acceptable," Marc Bertrand wrote. "All students must absolutely be treated with dignity and respect. No student should be subject to such a check of his or her clothing and even less to be challenged in front of his or her peers. The strategy employed by the school last Thursday unfortunately does not reflect these values, which are very dear to the CECCE."
A board superintendent told parents that starting this week, meetings will be organized with students to review "certain elements specific to the dress code" in a bid to update it to reflect "changing expectations."
Jason Dupuis told Newstalk 580 CFRA the board will work with the students to make some changes to bring the dress code to "be in line of fashion of 2022."
Students at Béatrice-Desloges high school are planning to hold a second protest on Tuesday.
Ontario election debate
Ontario's four main party leaders will debate the issues Monday night in the television election debate.
Green Party leader Mike Schreiner, Liberal leader Steven Del Duca, NDP leader Andrea Horwath and Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m.
The debate comes two-and-a-half weeks before Ontarians head to the polls to elect a new Member of Provincial Parliament, which will determine who forms the new government.
You can catch the debate on CTV News Ottawa and Newstalk 580 CFRA.
Record high gas prices
Experts predict the cost to fill up your gas tank will continue to rise this week leading up to the Victoria Day long weekend.
Gas was selling for 208.9 cents a litre in Ottawa on Sunday, a new record high for prices. The six cent a litre jump came one day after gas exceeded $2 a litre for the first time ever.
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague told Newstalk 580 CFRA on Friday that gas prices should hit $2.10 a litre by the long weekend.
"Welcome to the new reality of less supply, tightness of supply, a weak Canadian dollar and high taxes all make for a pretty devastating and potent combination."
According to ottawagasprices.com, gas was selling for $1.24 a litre at this time last year, and $0.83 a litre in May 2020.
An Ottawa gas station selling gas for 208.9 cents per litre. Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
Construction season arrives in Ottawa
The joke is that there's only two seasons in Ottawa – winter and construction. Well, Ottawa's construction season will ramp up this week with millions of dollars in new projects.
Transportation Committee chair Tim Tierney and Barrhaven Coun. Jan Harder will kick off the 2022 construction season Monday morning at the Strandherd Drive widening project.
The Standherd Drive widening project will see the road widened to four-lanes from Maravista Drive to Jockvale Road. The $112 million project began in 2020 and is scheduled to wrap up in the fall of 2023, with work this year focusing on completing all underground work and construction the westbound lanes and associated sidewalks and cycle tracks.
The 2022 city of Ottawa budget included $427 million in capital funding to improve roads, bridges, culverts, sidewalks, pathways and intersections. The city will spend a total of $76 million on road resurfacing and $13.4 million on active transportation.
A 'construction ahead' sign on Bay Street between Slater and Albert Streets in Ottawa. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
Royals visit Ottawa
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit Ottawa this week as part of the three-day tour to Canada.
The royal tour, marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, will see the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive in St. John's, N.L. on Tuesday, before visiting Ottawa on Wednesday and Yellowknife on Thursday.
Prince Charles and Camilla will join Governor General Mary Simon at the National War Memorial to pay tribute to Canadian veterans on Wednesday, meet with members of the local Ukrainian community and take in a special performance of the RCMP Musical Ride.
The day will wrap up with a gal at Rideau Hall to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen outside Rideau Hall, in Ottawa on Saturday, July 1, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
EVENTS IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK
Monday
Ontario election debate - 6:30 p.m.
Princess Margriet of the Netherlands wraps up visit to Ottawa
Tuesday
Standing committee on environmental protection, water and waste management meeting – 9 a.m.
Wednesday
Prince Charles and Camilla visit Ottawa
Ottawa transit commission meeting – 9:30 a.m.
The Canadian Children's Museum opens
Thursday
Community and protective services committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.
Buffalo gunman had threatened high school shooting, official says
The shooter, identified as Payton Gendron, had previously threatened a shooting at his high school last June, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the then-17-year-old was brought in for a mental health evaluation afterward.
Twitch says livestream of Buffalo mass shooting was removed in less than 2 minutes
A spokesperson for Twitch said the company removed a livestream by the Buffalo grocery store massacre suspect less than two minutes after the violence started.
Justice advocate David Milgaard, once wrongfully convicted of murder, has died
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
14 years later, CTV News' Paul Workman returns to a changed Afghanistan
Not long before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February, CTV News' Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman returned to Afghanistan, a country he last visited in 2008 that is now faced with a humanitarian crisis under Taliban rule.
Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him
Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him but that he stands firm on his views on topics such as abortion.
Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check
The lawyer for the family of a British Columbia Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check two years ago said a coroner's inquest opening Monday offers a chance for her loved ones to get long-awaited answers.
Royal couple to begin Canadian tour amid increasing skepticism of monarchy
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are set to begin a three-day tour of Canada this week that will focus on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change -- and on connecting with a Canadian public that is increasingly skeptical of the monarchy.
Finland, Sweden move closer to seeking NATO membership
Finland's government declared a 'new era' is underway after announcing its intention to seek NATO membership, hours before Sweden's governing party on Sunday backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum
Almost three months after Russia shocked the world by invading Ukraine, its military faced a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed Sunday by its wins on and off the battlefield.
