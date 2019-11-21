

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, staff





OTTAWA - Alta Vista Public School is closed today and Friday for emergency repair work.

In a statement, the Ottawa Carleton District School Board says school officials noticed water damage and excessive moisture in one area of thee building on Monday. The board adds there appears to be a leak in a pipe connected to the steam plant which heats the building.

Alta Vista Public School will be closed to staff and students, including the Extended Day Program.

The school is expected to reopen on Monday.