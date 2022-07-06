Alstom exec says LRT train manufacturer did not get adequate maintenance access
Alstom exec says LRT train manufacturer did not get adequate maintenance access
The penultimate day of the public hearings into Ottawa’s light rail transit system saw some sharp words from the train manufacturer.
Richard France was the Alstom project manufacturer before and during trial running of the Confederation Line Stage 1. He is also overseeing maintenance and warranty of the vehicles.
France suggested the company did not get enough time with the vehicles to make sure they were completely ready for service in 2019.
Prior to trial running, France says Alstom understood their role was to maintain the Citadis Spirit vehicles, which had never been used in North America before.
“Our thinking at the time was we would be able to go out and execute the preventative maintenance and the rising in corrective issues and then we can work with warranty technicians,” he said.
But France says when he arrived on the job around spring of 2019, the system was not in good enough shape.
“We weren’t envisioning that there would be so many deficiencies, and we also thought that there would be a considerable level of support from OLRTC (Ottawa Light Rail Transit Constructors), in supporting the warranty obligation. But what we ended up finding is this day-to-day, 24/7, boots-on-the-ground support from OLRTC wasn’t really there so we had to pick up all these issues.”
France said it was tough for his team to access the vehicles and the infrastructure to get the jobs that were needed done.
“The infrastructure team, when I showed up in June, they were rather frustrated with the inability to get access to the system so they could learn and develop their maintenance expertise,” says France. “It is a pity; we would have liked to have started the maintenance earlier.”
France says his team didn’t have proper access to maintenance facilities before trial running. He says the facility wasn’t available “until incredibly- a very late time. It meant that as we were moving into trail running there was already a very large amount of overdue maintenance.”
“There was already a backlog by the point of trial running,” said France.
The commission was shown an email from on Alstom official to France, it said in part, “We have been asking to be out there for at least a year. We started asking a lot of questions because what we see is not as per our drawing/info and when we ask… we don’t get answers.”
France says he can only speculate as to why Rideau Transit as well as the OLRTC, the construction consortium was “at odds” with Alstom and limited their access. He says, “It is a pity. I think with more level-headed, pragmatic thinking we could have come to an arrangement where we would get the access we needed learn lots and help each other out.”
France says once revenue started, they had to "catch up" on maintenance of vehicles.
The city’s lawyer challenging France’s testimony by saying the city did take maintenance seriously. “Are you aware that as a result of all the failures that happened leading up until March 2020, the city issued a notice of default on RTG?
“It is not the case that the city didn’t care about maintenance or the issues that had arisen; it was working through its contractual agreement with RTG.”
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown alleges political corruption over Conservative leadership disqualification
Newly disqualified Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption for his ousting from the race over allegations his campaign broke election financing rules.
Conservative party not printing new ballots despite Patrick Brown's disqualification
Despite being disqualified by the Conservative Party of Canada from becoming its next leader, ousted candidate Patrick Brown's name will still appear on the ballot.
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
Air Canada temporarily bans pets from baggage hold over delays
Air Canada said on Wednesday it will not allow animals in the baggage hold until Sept. 12 due to 'longer than usual' delays at airports, as carriers and airports wrestle with complaints over lost luggage and long lines.
Planning a road trip? Here's how to save money on gas this summer
As gas prices slightly trend down this week after some of the highest national averages seen in recent months, some Canadians may be thinking twice before planning their usual summer road trip plans. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can save at the pumps while travelling.
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'Most stressful experience': Express Entry draws resume, but long waits take toll
Canada's immigration department is restarting all Express Entry draws for immigration applications Wednesday, after pausing the program 18 months ago during the pandemic.
Climate change will create 'thirsty' ecosystems, new study suggests
A new study by climate scientists suggests some 'hot spot regions' around the world contain ecosystems that are at-risk due to water availability.
Atlantic
-
Cassidy Bernard's ex-boyfriend sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in her death
The ex-boyfriend of Cassidy Bernard has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter and a consecutive three years for child abandonment in connection with the young mother's death.
-
Families of N.S. shooting victims 'extremely upset,' reconsidering role in inquiry
Families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting are considering whether to continue participating in the public inquiry into the tragedy because key witnesses are being shielded from cross-examination.
-
Mother and daughters sleep on Toronto Pearson nursing room floor after chaotic travel experience
A mother from Nova Scotia is speaking out about her recent travel experience through Toronto Pearson Airport after a WestJet flight delay left her and her daughters sleeping on a nursing room floor.
Toronto
-
Ontario has likely entered new COVID-19 wave driven by BA.5 subvariant, science table warns
Ontario has likely entered a new wave of the pandemic driven by the more infectious BA.5 subvariant, the province’s science advisory table says.
-
Mother and daughters sleep on Toronto Pearson nursing room floor after chaotic travel experience
A mother from Nova Scotia is speaking out about her recent travel experience through Toronto Pearson Airport after a WestJet flight delay left her and her daughters sleeping on a nursing room floor.
-
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Montreal Alouettes fire head coach Khari Jones
The Montreal Alouettes have fired their head coach and their defensive co-ordinator, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Not a time when Quebec can afford to lose young doctors,' province's opposition leader says of ER exodus
The leader of Quebec's Liberal Party paused her vacation briefly on Wednesday to react to the news that two young emergency room doctors have quit their jobs in their hometown of Montreal to work in Toronto.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 9 A.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 9 A.M. | With another COVID climb, Quebec health minister calls news conference for Thursday morning
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Quebec, public health officials have called a news conference for Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury mayor now opposes Kingsway project after costs soar to $215M
Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger has reversed his stance on the Kingsway Entertainment District and is now opposed to the project after the latest estimates put the cost at almost $215 million.
-
Trudeau to visit Sudbury on Thursday
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Sudbury on Thursday, a day after he was in North Bay.
-
Former Sudbury Mayor Maurice Lamoureux has died
Former Sudbury Mayor Maurice Lamoureux died Tuesday after a battle with cancer.
London
-
Victim of fatal head on collision identified: Oxford County OPP
The victim of a fatal head on collision earlier this week in Blandford-Blenheim has been identified as a 41-year-old man from Plattsville.
-
Nazem Kadri returns to London after Stanley Cup win
It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for London’s newest Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri.
-
OPP identifies victim of fatal motorcycle collision near Woodstock
Provincial police have identified the victim of a deadly motorcycle collision that occurred earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Southern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings
There is a chance that severe thunderstorms could sweep across southern Manitoba.
-
14-year-old girl missing in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday.
-
Kitchener
-
18 Waterloo region stores report overnight break-ins Wednesday: police
Break-ins targeting restaurants, salons, dress shops and cannabis stores have been reported in Kitchener, Waterloo and Woolwich.
-
Average home sale price in K-W drops for fourth straight month
The average sale price now sits at $791,674, down 24 per cent from February when it topped $1 million.
-
Police officer loses service-issued baton
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is searching for a baton misplaced by an officer late last week.
Calgary
-
Why is gas more expensive in Calgary than Toronto? Retail experts weigh in
Calgary drivers might be asking why the price of gasoline is more expensive in their energy rich province where oil is refined and extracted than in Ontario, but one retail expert claims to have the answer.
-
Calgary Flames take on Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche in 2022-23 home opener
The Calgary Flames will face off against the Colorado Avalanche in their 2022-23 season home opener this fall.
-
BMO Centre being transformed into a massive gallery for Western Oasis Art Show
The Stampede Art Show is a long running event at the greatest outdoor show on earth and artists are setting up their booths for when the gates open.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon intersection flood began with fire hydrant crash, city says
A crash involving a fire hydrant was the first in a chain of events that led to a chaotic scene in a Saskatoon intersection.
-
'It was totally exhausted': Video shows moose seeking refuge in Saskatoon back yard
A Saskatoon man captured an unexpected encounter with a moose on camera.
-
Saskatoon massage therapist charged for alleged sexual assault incidents spanning a 25-year period
A Saskatoon massage therapist is facing additional sexual assault charges.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man sentenced to 15.5 years for kidnapping, sexually assaulting Edmonton girl
Wade Stene, who admitted to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old Edmonton girl, was sentenced to 15.5 years behind bars Wednesday afternoon.
-
EPS officer charged with assault after off-duty incident
An Edmonton Police Service officer has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident earlier this year.
-
Drayton Valley opens new shelter pods for residents needing a place to rest
Drayton Valley is the second community in Alberta to set up small pod-style shelters that can be accessed overnight by anyone needing a place to stay.
Vancouver
-
Video shows suspect in disturbing machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Weeks after a terrifying machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, authorities have yet to identify the person responsible – but new surveillance video is offering a glimpse of a suspect.
-
Duplex owner must clean up trash, stop letting people sleep in cars on common property, B.C. tribunal rules
Residents of a B.C. duplex have been ordered to – among other things – stop letting people sleep in their cars parked in front of the property, according to a ruling on a dispute between owners.
-
B.C.'s 5 deadliest communities for black bears
More black bears were killed by conservation officers in the Prince George area than any other community in British Columbia, according to 2021 statistics compiled by an animal rights group.
Regina
-
Premier Scott Moe defends in-house Sask. autonomy meetings amid opposition criticism
The premier has enlisted former and current MLAs to lead in-house meetings regarding Saskatchewan’s “provincial autonomy.”
-
Cyclist dies following recent collision with truck
A 28-year-old cyclist has died following a recent collision with a truck in Regina.
-
Regina police investigate attempted murder on Cameron Street
An assault that resulted in a 31-year-old man being taken to hospital with serious injuries is under investigation, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.