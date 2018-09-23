

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa Catholic School Board and the Ottawa Carleton District School Board say all schools and the Board office will be closed Monday, September 24th as a result of Friday's tornado and sustained power outages.

"The safety of our students, families and staff is our top priority," the Catholic board said in a statement.

The closures also mean no before and after school care, child care centres will be closed and there is no community use of schools or extracurricular use.

Both boards say the decision was made in consultation with city emergency services.