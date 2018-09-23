All Ottawa Catholic and Ottawa-Carleton District schools will be closed Monday, September 24
Ottawa Catholic and Public Schools will be closed Monday in Ottawa
Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 5:04PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 23, 2018 5:05PM EDT
The Ottawa Catholic School Board and the Ottawa Carleton District School Board say all schools and the Board office will be closed Monday, September 24th as a result of Friday's tornado and sustained power outages.
"The safety of our students, families and staff is our top priority," the Catholic board said in a statement.
The closures also mean no before and after school care, child care centres will be closed and there is no community use of schools or extracurricular use.
Both boards say the decision was made in consultation with city emergency services.