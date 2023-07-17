All LRT service suspended due to bearing issue

All trains on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT have been stopped and all stations have been closed because of a bearing issue that was discovered during a routine inspection.

Transit services general manager Renée Amilcar said in a message to the mayor and city council that the decision was made in the interest of safety.

"This email is to notify you that, in an abundance of caution, Transit Services is immediately launching R1 service across Line 1, after a routine inspection revealed an issue with a bearing," Amilcar wrote. "More information will be provided soon."

In its most recent update, OC Transpo said service was suspended until further notice.

The Aug. 8, 2021 derailment at Tunney's Pasture Station was due to an "undetected catastrophic roller bearing failure" in the axle bearing assembly, the Transportation Safety Board has said. It's unclear if this issue is similar.

Last July, OC Transpo pulled all O-Train vehicles that had travelled more than 175,000 kilometres out of service for additional inspections after a failure was discovered in one of the wheel hub assemblies on a train, an issue that appeared to be different than the one that caused the Aug. 8 derailment.

Train service was halted just before 5 p.m. R1 buses are replacing LRT service across the entire line from Tunney's Pasture Station to Blair Station.

Barrhaven East Coun. Wilson Lo, a former OC Transpo employee, said on Twitter that OC Transpo is likely trying to find buses to support R1 service.

"As much as operations are trying to find spare buses to run the R1 service, they have to find buses that are nearby to pull that service and get those buses to those locations," he told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

Lo said staff are sensitive to issues with vehicles because of their link to previous derailments.

"There is a heightened sensitivity around it," he said. "This is why the temporary speed restrictions around some of the curves in the east end have remained in effect for so long, to reduce the stress on the wheels. Given the sensitivity of the issue, I think because they found something in one of the vehicles, it's probably better to take that extra caution instead of having something happen while the trains are in service."

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said on Twitter that he is frustrated with the latest interruption to service, but safety must be the priority.

"It’s incredibly frustrating when this happens," he wrote. "But safety and caution must always come first, and we must demand the highest quality standards from the companies manufacturing, maintaining, and fixing the service. With every issue that is identified and fixed by our contractors, we will be one step closer to providing residents with the light rail service they paid for and deserve."