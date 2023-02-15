Problematic LRT train parts still pose 'risk to safety,' TSB says

The Transportation Safety Board is issuing a dire warning about the cartridge assembly in the axles on Ottawa's Confederation Line vehicles, saying they will "continue to pose a risk to safety" until OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Maintenance resolve the issues.

In a Rail Safety Advisory issued to OC Transpo on Feb. 3, the federal agency says the cartridge assembly failures that caused two derailments and an issue last July are due to a combination of the newly designed Alstom Citadis Spirit vehicle and the "more powerful drivetrain" on the car.

The TSB letter also suggests the lack of an on-board heat detection system in the automated cartridge assembly is adding additional maintenance that is "labour intensive and time consuming for a component that should last over 1.2 million kilometres."

In a memo announcing the TSB’s letter, the city’s head of transit services said the LRT system is safe

“RTG has provided the City with written confirmation that the O-Train Line 1 system is safe,” Renee Amilcar said. "After reviewing the letter, OC Transpo and RTG can confirm that all enhanced system safety measures in place align with TSB suggestions.

However, the TSB's letter suggests there is more work to be done to ensure the system is safe for riders.

On Wednesday, OC Transpo released the Rail Safety Advisory sent by the Transportation Safety Board on Feb. 3 regarding the vehicle axle bearing assemblies on O-Train vehicles. The TSB looked into the two derailments in August and September 2021, and the issue discovered with the wheel axle hub on a train last July.

"The City of Ottawa may wish to ensure that all parties involved in the OLRT undertaking work together to resolve design, operational, and maintenance risks to safety, as they emerge," the TSB said in a letter to the city.

"Furthermore, the parties involved should ensure that effective on-board monitoring systems for safety-critical LRV components, such as cartridge roller bearing assemblies, are put in place to protect the travelling public."

The cartridge assemblies are located inboard of the wheels on the LRT vehicle, and the wheels are secured to the exterior of each wheel hub by bolts to complete the bogie assembly. The cartridge assembly integrated the splined axle with the wheel assembly, which allows the wheels to turn.

The Aug. 8, 2021 derailment at Tunney's Pasture Station was due to an "undetected catastrophic roller bearing failure" in the axle bearing assembly, the TSB said.

In September 2021, several weeks after that derailment, the agency recommended OC Transpo and RTM may wish to ensure that it has heat detection systems in place to monitor temperatures of the cartridge roller bearing assembly to detect issues.

However, the TSB said this month "no concrete steps have been taken to resolve the safety deficiency identified" in that Rail Safety Advisory.

Last July, an O-Train driver reported a vehicle experienced "unusual vibration" while in operation. An inspection identified that the axle hub was damaged "so severely that catastrophic failure was likely to occur had it remained in service", the TSB said.

The Transportation Safety Board examined three cartridge assemblies from the failed axle wheel hub on the train that reported the issues last July.

"In summary, the 3 cartridge assemblies examined by the TSB exhibited numerous failure modes. The modes included fatigue fractures, rolling contact fatigue, surface wear, impact wear, environmental erosion, and frictional wear," the TSB said of its examination.

"The observed damage was widely spread throughout the cartridge assemblies and was not limited to any one particular component."

A failed axle hub taken from an LRT vehicle after it experienced unusual vibration on July 21, 2022. (TSB)

Rideau Transit Maintenance implemented several policies to address the situation, including inspections every 7,500 km and replacing axles after 175,000 km.

"Since OLRT LRVs have no on-board automated cartridge assembly heat detection system, the free play inspections continue to be necessary," the TSB said. "However, this additional maintenance task is labour intensive and time consuming for a component that should last over 1.2 million km."

In its letter to the city, the TSB notes the Alstom Citadis Spirit LRV built for Ottawa has had numerous reliability issues, while other Alstom trains built around the world have had few reliability issues.

"To date, there have been 2 serious main-track derailments and a near catastrophic component failure that all involve OLRT LRV cartridge assemblies," the TSB said in the Feb. 3 letter.

"While the materials used to manufacture the cartridge assemblies conformed to the manufacturer’s specifications, the 3 cartridge assemblies examined by the TSB exhibited numerous failure modes. The observed damage was widely spread throughout the assemblies and was not limited to any one particular component."

The TSB says in the three cases cited, the root cause of the cartridge assembly failures cannot be attributed to a single component.

"It is likely that the combination of the newly designed LRV, new Iponam bogies, and a more powerful drivetrain may play a role in the failure of cartridge assemblies,' the TSB said.

O-Train is safe, city says

In a memo to Council, Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar says Rideau Transit Group has provided the city with "written confirmation" that the O-Train is safe.

"After reviewing the letter, OC Transpo and RTG can confirm that all enhanced system safety measures in place align with TSB suggestions," Amilcar said in a memo Wednesday.

Amilcar says staff are reviewing TSB's findings in detail, and the letter will assist Rideau Transit Group and Rideau Transit Maintenance/Rideau Transit Group in completing the final root cause analysis into the wheel axle hub assembly issue.

"RTG has installed vibration monitoring equipment on some trains and plans to expand the installation on additional vehicles in the coming months," Amilcar said.

A spokesman for Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he was unavailable for an interview on Wednesday.