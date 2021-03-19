OTTAWA -- Algonquin College is receiving an $8.4 million funding boost from the Ontario government to cover the financial impacts of COVID-19.

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod and Ottawa West – Nepean MPP Jeremy Roberts announced the funding Friday morning.

The government says the funding investment will support the sustainability of post-secondary education in the Ottawa region and help ensure students get the skills and education they need for the in-demand jobs of today and tomorrow.

"This new funding will help Algonquin address the many operational impacts of COVID-19 and ensure we are able to continue to meet the needs of our learners – whose many skills and talents will play a key role in the province’s economic recovery," said Claude Brulé, Algonquin College President and CEO.

Ontario announced $106.5 million in funding for post-secondary institutions who have been the most financially impacted by COVID-19. The province says the funding will help to offset pandemic related costs, including those associated with online learning, personal protective equipment and enhanced cleaning.

St. Lawrence College in Kingston received $6.4 million, while Loyalist College in Belleville received $3.5 million.

The University of Ottawa and Carleton University did not receive any provincial funding in Friday's announcement.