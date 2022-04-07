Algonquin College, Carleton University ending proof of vaccination and masking rules
Carleton University and Algonquin College will be dropping its masking and proof of vaccination requirements on campuses starting in May.
The two post-secondary institutions are following the University of Ottawa in lifting the COVID-19 mandates.
"Active screening for COVID-19 and proof of vaccination checks will no longer be required at campus entrances. All building entrances to our campuses will be reopened," Algonquin College president Claude Brulé said in a statement.
"Employees and learners are still encouraged to monitor and self-screen for symptoms before coming to campus. If you are feeling unwell, please stay at home."
Brulé says masking will also be operational on campus.
Carleton University will also suspend vaccination and mask requirements starting on May 1.
"All individuals are strongly recommended to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including receiving booster doses," Carleton University said in a statement.
Carleton is still requiring faculty and staff to attest to their vaccination status, in case vaccinate mandates are reinstated at a later date.
While masks will no longer be mandatory on campus, Carleton University is recommending people wear masks indoors and when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Ontario lifted proof of vaccination requirements on March 1 and masking rules ended on March 21.
Algonquin College, Carleton University and the University of Ottawa said they would keep the mandates in place until the end of the winter term.
