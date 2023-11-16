Ontario Provincial Police in North Glengarry have arrested two individuals after a shelter-in-place was requested for residents near a police investigation on Wednesday evening.

OPP posted to social media just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 15 that there was a heavy police presence in Alexandria, Ont., about 40 kilometres northeast of Cornwall.

Police said residents near the intersection of Lochiel Street East and Alexandria Main Street South were asked to shelter-in-place.

OPP took two individuals into custody and seized two firearms. The request was lifted by 11:20 p.m.

Police says more information will be released when available.

There is no risk to public safety and a police presence will continue in the area.

Police did not provide more details.