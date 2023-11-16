Advertisement
Alexandria, Ont. shelter-in-place leads to two arrests
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Ontario Provincial Police in North Glengarry have arrested two individuals after a shelter-in-place was requested for residents near a police investigation on Wednesday evening.
OPP posted to social media just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 15 that there was a heavy police presence in Alexandria, Ont., about 40 kilometres northeast of Cornwall.
Police said residents near the intersection of Lochiel Street East and Alexandria Main Street South were asked to shelter-in-place.
OPP took two individuals into custody and seized two firearms. The request was lifted by 11:20 p.m.
Police says more information will be released when available.
There is no risk to public safety and a police presence will continue in the area.
Police did not provide more details.
ADVISORY: There is a heavy police presence in the area of Lochiel St E and Alexandria Main St S #Alexandria. Please shelter in place and avoid the area at this time. Thank you. ^ks— OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) November 16, 2023