OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say an Alberta man is facing several charges following an investigation into allegations of child luring while he was living in Ottawa.

In a release, police said the internet child exploitation unit began investigating in March 2021. Law enforcement officials in Pittsburgh had informed Ottawa police that a man in Ottawa was suspected of communicating online with a child for sexual purposes between April and May 2020.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued and the man was arrested Nov. 5 in St. Albert, Alta. He appeared in court the next day, Ottawa police said.

Police believe there may be other victims and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward. The suspect was known to use screen names such as Lord Primus, Lord Primus2u, and Dominusprimus2u, according to police.

Cyril Borle, 53, is charged with invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16 years of age, telecommunication with a person under 18 and under 16 years of age for specific criminal offences, as well as possessing child pornography and making sexually explicit materials available to a minor.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.