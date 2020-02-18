OTTAWA -- You Oughta Know that Alanis Morissette is coming to Ottawa this summer.

The Ottawa-native headlines the full lineup unveiled this morning for RBC Ottawa Bluesfest, July 9 to 19 at LeBreton Flats.

Morissette is going on a world tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album “Jagged Little Pill." According to Morissette’s website, “Jagged Little Pill” has sold 60 million copies worldwide and won seven Grammys.

Organizers of Ottawa Bluesfest unveiled the full lineup for the festival today after weeks of speculation and teases.

Acts coming to Ottawa this summer include Blink-182, Boyz II Men, Blue Rodeo, Billy Talent, The National, Arrested Development, King Crimson, Dean Lewis, Charlotte Day Wilson, Travis Tritt, July Talk and The New Pornographers.

“We feel confident that the talent we’re announcing today will definitely add to the buzz,” says Mark Monahan, executive and artistic director for RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.

"I believe the strength of this year's lineup is the depth of talent, we focussed on casting a wide net, reaching out to a broad demographic of fans."

Acts previously announced include Rage Against the Machine, Jack Johnson, Jade Bird, Vance Joy, Marshmello, and the Saints and Sinners Tour featuring Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party.

A one-day ticket pre-sale begins Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. General tickets go on sale Feb. 20 at 10 a.m., including Day Passes, Pick-3, Pick-5 and Metropolitain VIP Zone.

Here is the full list of acts coming to RBC Ottawa Bluesfest (as of 12:01 a.m., Feb. 18)

Rage Against The Machine

Jack Johnson

Blink-182

Marshmello

Alanis Morissette

Daniel Caesar

King Crimson

The National

Boyz II Men

Blue Rodeo

Dean Lewis

Vance Joy

Lil Tecca

Tash Sultana

Billy Talent

Garbage

6LACK

Saints and Sinners Tour (Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party)

Ali Gatie

Nelly

July Talk

Dashboard Confessional

Charlotte Day Wilson

Jade Bird

Travis Tritt

Patrick Watson

Sharon Van Etten

Cash Cash

DJ Shadow

The New Pornographers

Cat Power

Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light Turns 40

Grandson

Brandy Clark

Deltron 3030

Arrested Development

The Barr Brothers

Jeremy Dutcher

Protoje

DUCKWRTH

Nahko and Medicine For The People

Matt Maeson

Joan Osborne

Barns Courtney

Leif Vollebekk

The Cinematic Orchestra

Charlie Cunningham

The Dip

Wishbone Ash

Ezra Furman

Durand Jones & The Indications

Haviah Mighty

Southern Avenue

Jontavious Willis

Ocean Alley

The Turbans

NOBRO

Vanessa Collier

Crown Lands

Crystal Shawanda

Fémina

Lloyd Spiegel

Marco Benevento

Michelle Hopkins

Jessica Mitchell

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers

The Cooper Brothers Southern Rock All-Star Revue

Albert Castiglia

Mike Zito

The Texas Horns

Johnny Shay

Red Young

Alanna Sterling

Amanda Lowe

Angelique Francis Band

Big Zee

Braden Foulkes

Étoile Noire

FRASE

Gavin McLeod

Gentlemen of the Woods

Jessica Pearson and the East Wind

JT Soul

Kimberly Sunstrum

Lia Kloud

Lora Bidner

Lyle Odjick & The Northern Steam

Mack & Ben

Mischa

Miss Emily

Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin

Renée Landry

Sly High

Sophia Radisch

The Commotions

Tony D Band - Blues Revue Hosts July 10, 11 and 12

and The Split - Blues Revue Hosts July 16, 17 and 18

For more information, visit www.ottawabluesfest.ca